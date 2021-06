Democrat Dave Muhlbauer announced the launch of his campaign for U.S. Senate on Monday. In a video released from his campaign, Muhlbauer said, “Iowa has been my home all my life. This is where I live, where I grew up, where I’m raising my family. Having the grassroots connection to Iowa and its soil is who I am. It’s why I’m running for Senate. We have the possibility to make Iowa a leader, through farming and education, infrastructure and health care.”