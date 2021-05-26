The Code Collective Trains Young Adults for Tech

Host Jeremy C. Park talks with Meka Egwuekwe, Co-Founder and Executive Director of CodeCrew, who highlights the Memphis, Tennessee-based organization that educates and mentors Black students and professionals, who are underrepresented in tech, to become innovators and leaders through practical hands-on computer science training. During the interview, Meka shares the good news that CodeCrew and the Collective Blueprint, also headquartered in Memphis, are two of nine nonprofits throughout the country that are receiving support from the NBA Foundation, which is awarding more than $3 million in grants overall to create employment opportunities, further career advancement, and drive greater economic empowerment in Black communities. In partnership with the Collective Blueprint and the NBA Foundation, CodeCrew is launching a unique wraparound program designed to provide additional supports to young adults as they train to be entry-level software developers within a comprehensive nine-month course. Students work in a small classroom setting and use real-world technologies to learn the fundamentals of coding and system development, while also participating in specialized training focused on the leadership and the life skills needed for a successful career and job market competitiveness. ​ While in the program, participants will receive training for success, coaching, a stipend ($400/month), and transportation assistance. Placed graduates of CodeCrew Code School have average salaries of more than $51,000 per year. Learn more and apply by visiting www.code-crew.org.