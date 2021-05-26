newsbreak-logo
NHL

NHL Daily Fantasy Helper: Wednesday 5/26/21

By Kenyatta Storin
numberfire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNHL DFS is similar to MLB in terms of how you build lineups, view stacking, and value players. Two main points to always focus on in NHL DFS are what lines the players are on and making sure the goalies you are rostering are confirmed as the starters. Two of the best resources for that are LeftWingLock.com or DailyFaceOff.com. That is where you can find updated forward and power-play lines for each team, along with which goalies are confirmed as the starters.

