Rangers Roundup: Nils Lundkvist injured at World Championship, and Chris Drury taking his time on a new coach

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Ryan Lindgren on a three-year contract. Lindgren, 23, skated in 51 games with the Rangers this season, registering one goal and 15 assists for 16 points, along with a plus-20 rating and 35 penalty minutes. He received the Players' Player Award in 2020-21, which is given annually to the Ranger who, as selected by his teammates, "best exemplifies what it means to be a team player." Lindgren established career-highs in several categories in 2020-21, including assists, points, plus/minus rating, and hits (98), and he led the team in plus/minus rating this season. He was one of only three Rangers who recorded 90 or more hits and 50 or more blocked shots this season. At the time he suffered an upper-body injury on Apr. 29, Lindgren was one of only four Rangers (and the only defenseman) who played in each of the team's first 51 games of the 2020-21 season. He ranked second on the Rangers in average shorthanded ice time this season (2:30), and he currently ranks fifth in the NHL (min. 115:00 of shorthanded ice time) in power play goals against per 60 minutes of shorthanded ice time in 2020-21 (4.22). Lindgren was not on the ice for a power play goal against in 20 consecutive games from Jan. 24 at Pittsburgh to Mar. 9 at Pittsburgh (51:30 of shorthanded ice time over the span).