newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

What Really Happened To Cassi Davis' Eye?

By Sam Skopp
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tyler Perry is unique among filmmakers in that, while he employs a roster of actors with whom he works regularly, their collaborations span both stage and screen. Madea, arguably his signature character, is well known as the protagonist of a series of films all bearing her name, in addition to some minor appearances in a number of Perry's other works. That said, Madea originated on the stage before she ever appeared in a Tyler Perry-directed film. Due to the size of Perry's filmography, his works run the gamut from critical bombs to fan favorites. "Boo! 2: A Madea Halloween," for example, was among the lowest rated films on Rotten Tomatoes the year of its release. By contrast, "Madea's Big Happy Family" once ranked in Netflix's Top 10 list.

www.looper.com
Looper

Looper

14K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cassi Davis
Person
Tyler Perry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Films#House Of Payne#Actor Cassi Davis#Side Eye#Game#Boo#Viewer#Thrones#Filmmakers#Favorites#Happy#Rotten Tomatoes#Symptoms#March
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesWBAL Radio

Idris Elba's 'Stay Frosty' lands at Warner Bros; Tyler Perry joins the cast of his Netflix film 'Jazzman's Blues'

Idris Elba's action-thriller Stay Frosty is headed to Warner Bros, Deadline has learned. Directed by stunt coordinator-turned Extraction filmmaker Sam Hargrave, the movie centers on Elba as a man who survives an assassination attempt, and now works to track down those who want him dead. While in pursuit of justice, Elba's other focus is to "make it back home in time to spend Christmas with his son." A production date for Stay Frosty has yet to be announced.
Moviesaustinnews.net

Tyler Perry fills out cast for Netflix film

Washington [US], May 8 (ANI): American actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry is rounding out the cast of his new Netflix film A Jazzman's Blues. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, Milauna Jackson, Brent Antonello, Brad Benedict, Kario Marcel, Lana Young and Ryan Eggold have boarded the movie. They join previously announced cast-members Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer.
TV & VideosPosted by
BET

Tyler Perry Brings More Laughs To BET As 'Tyler Perry's House of Payne' And 'Tyler Perry's Assisted Living' Return With New Season

This May, come home to BET for a night of Black joy, wholesome entertainment, and MORE of the Tyler Perry shows we just can’t resist. New episodes of “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne” season eight and “Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living” season two returns with back-to-back episodes on Tuesday, May 25, starting at 9 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her.
CelebritiesHartsville News Journal

Perry’s Oscars speech is a real winner

I don’t do The Oscars. I enjoy a good movie and like to see the really good ones get the attention they deserve, but spending an evening watching the Hollywood hoity-toity get dressed to the nines and flaunt for the cameras is not my idea of time well spent. No red carpet interviews for me, thanks.
CelebritiesDaily Advance

Perry tackles hate, judgment in Oscar mini-sermon

It was just like one of those inspiring Tyler Perry movie scenes when a believer does the right thing and helps a struggler have a come-to-Jesus epiphany. Perry was walking to his car after some Los Angeles production work when he was approached by homeless woman. “I wish I had...
Celebritiesbleedingcool.com

Iron Mike: Trevante Rhodes Set as Mike Tyson for Hulu Biopic Series

Seems like the gloves are on with the casting news of Trevante Rhodes with play the multiple-time boxing champion Mike Tyson in the upcoming Hulu biopic series Iron Mike, according to Deadline Hollywood. The actor will take on one of the most controversial figures in sports history with his 50-6 record in boxing continuing to make his indelible mark in pop culture on film and television including his memorable role as his fictionalized self in The Hangover (2009) that includes brief stints in professional wrestling in WWE and AEW.
CelebritiesTennessee Tribune

That Celebrity Interview READY TO LOVE TOMMY “NEPHEW” MILES

It’s a good day interviewing the comedian, syndicated radio broadcaster, and TV Host, Tommy Miles. Best known to an adoring public as “Nephew Tommy” on The Steve Harvey Morning Show – Tommy keeps crowds laughing as he tours nationally to sold-out comedy venues across the country. He’s also appeared in popular films such as Think Like a Man, Baggage Claim, and Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Halloween.
Savannah, GAWJCL

Tyler Perry's latest film to use Savannah as a backdrop

Above video: Tyler Perry Studios distributes free turkeys for families in need. The Savannah Regional Film Commission has confirmed Tyler Perry's latest film, "A Jazzman's Blues," will be "another exciting project filming in our region!" The Hollywood Reporter says several actors have already joined the movie, which will be written,...
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What happened to Brittany Sharp on Dr Pimple?

DOCTOR Pimple Popper patient Brittany Sharp went to a consultation with Dr Lee to check out some warts she had developed on her body. Sharp had been dealing with the bumps for over 11 years and had not been able to find a doctor who could help her. What happened...