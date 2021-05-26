What Really Happened To Cassi Davis' Eye?

Tyler Perry is unique among filmmakers in that, while he employs a roster of actors with whom he works regularly, their collaborations span both stage and screen. Madea, arguably his signature character, is well known as the protagonist of a series of films all bearing her name, in addition to some minor appearances in a number of Perry's other works. That said, Madea originated on the stage before she ever appeared in a Tyler Perry-directed film. Due to the size of Perry's filmography, his works run the gamut from critical bombs to fan favorites. "Boo! 2: A Madea Halloween," for example, was among the lowest rated films on Rotten Tomatoes the year of its release. By contrast, "Madea's Big Happy Family" once ranked in Netflix's Top 10 list.