Publication relating to a transparency notification

Today, the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. (LDF), submitted a public proposal on best practices for public involvement, fair representation, and transparency during the upcoming redistricting process in Louisiana to the Committee on House Governmental Affairs and the Committee on Senate Governmental Affairs. The configuration of maps that Louisiana’s legislature will consider are likely to be in place for at least the next decade and will be foundational to all Louisiana residents’ access to representation and voters’ access to candidates of choice for congressional, legislative bodies, and judicial bodies. Redistricting by the Legislature also sets the standard and tone for local redistricting in the State. It is therefore critical that all Louisianians have a meaningful opportunity to fully participate in, provide input on, and receive feedback from legislative members during the redistricting process. Informed participation by Louisiana residents requires transparency and meaningful public participation at all stages of the redistricting process. The state should maintain a website specifically focused on redistricting that should be regularly updated to ensure that members of the public can remain fully informed and able to engage throughout the process.