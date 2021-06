Raoul, 22 AGs Argue that Millions of Evictions While Pandemic is Ongoing Would Increase the Spread of COVID-19 and Threaten U.S. Pandemic Recovery. Chicago — Attorney General Kwame Raoul today, as part of a coalition of 23 attorneys general, filed a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court supporting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) order that prohibits evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to help stop the spread of the disease.