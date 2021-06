Kevin Spacey became the topic for a variety of headlines over the last few years. Initially he faced a wide number of sexual assault allegations. At this time he was essentially blacklisted from Hollywood, hence why he hasn’t acted in years. However, he didn’t exactly leave the spotlight. The actor continued to make appearances – in a series of strange periodic videos. Nevertheless, it seems he’s now preparing to return to the acting scene. This time, however, Kevin Spacey will be acting in an Italian movie.