Share Price Information for Aperam Ord (0OLF)

Life Style Extra
 7 days ago

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Designated Person Notification 26-May-2021 / 19:30 CET/CEST. Luxembourg, 26 May 2021 (19:30 CET) - With reference to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulations), Aperam announces that a notification of share transactions by a Designated Person (i.e. Directors or Executive Officers) is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's electronic database OAM on www.bourse.lu and on Aperam's web site www.aperam.com under Investors > News & Contact > Managers' Transactions: Link.

