Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

Senate Unanimously Passes Amendment Banning Gain Of Function Research In China, But There’s A Huge Catch

By Opinion and Editorial
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IyG71_0aCIN55e00

Andrew Kerr

The Senate unanimously passed an amendment on Tuesday led by Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul that, if signed into law, would permanently ban all federal funding of risky gain-of-function research in China.

However, even if the measure had been established law prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, it likely wouldn’t have prevented the National Institutes of Health (NIH) from providing $600,000 in subgrants to the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) between 2014 and 2019 in part to tinker with bat-based coronaviruses.

Paul’s amendment defines “gain-0f-function” using a nearly identical definition used in the Potential Pandemic Pathogens Control and Oversight (P3CO) review framework, which was established by the Department of Health and Human Services in late 2017 to provide oversight on such research. Both the P3CO framework and Paul’s amendment define gain-of-function as any research that is “reasonably anticipated” to enhance the pathogenicity or transmissibility of deadly viruses.

But the National Institutes of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, led by Dr. Anthony Fauci, used that same definition of gain-of-function to determine that an NIH grant with the nonprofit group EcoHealth Alliance, which involved the transfer of taxpayer funds to the WIV to study bat-based coronaviruses, did not require independent review by the HHS P3CO review committee, even though some virologists said it unequivocally did.

“After careful review of the grant, NIAID determined research in the grant was not gain-of-function research because it did not involve the enhancement of the pathogenicity or transmissibility of the viruses studied,” an NIH spokesperson previously told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Had EcoHealth’s grant been subjected to P3CO review, an HHS panel would have independently evaluated the grant and, if necessary, recommended additional biocontainment measures to prevent potential lab leaks — or even recommended that the grant be denied entirely.

But the review framework provides no mechanism for the HHS P3CO review committee to take a second look at NIAID’s determination that the grant did not involve gain-of-function research. In fact, the committee is kept in the dark on any grant until a funding agency such as NIAID flags one for its review.

The NIH spokesperson previously told the DCNF it would be “misleading and inaccurate” to suggest NIAID was required to notify the HHS review committee of its determination.

Rutgers University professor of chemical biology Richard H. Ebright previously told the DCNF that EcoHealth grant unequivocally involved gain-of-function research and said the offices of the director for the NIAID and NIH have “systematically thwarted — indeed systematically nullified — the HHS P3CO Framework by declining to flag and forward proposals for review.”

“This is a systemic problem,” Ebright said.

Paul’s amendment, which passed by a unanimous voice vote in the Senate on Tuesday, doesn’t define who is responsible for determining whether proposed scientific research is “reasonably anticipated” to enhance the transmissibility or pathogenicity of deadly viruses.

Despite this, Paul said in a statement Tuesday that his amendment will ensure that no future federal funds will be put towards gain-of-function experiments in China.

“We don’t know whether the pandemic started in a lab in Wuhan or evolved naturally,” Paul said. “While many still deny funding gain-of-function research in Wuhan, experts believe otherwise. The passage of my amendment ensures that this never happens in the future. No taxpayer money should have ever been used to fund gain-of-function research in Wuhan, and now we permanently have put it to a stop.”

Paul’s office did not return a request for comment.

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
36K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Rand Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Viruses#Rutgers University#The Senate#Senate Funds#Federal Law#Federal Research#Federal Funding#Nih#Ecohealth Alliance#Niaid#Dcnf#Randpaul#Hhs P3co Review Committee#Oversight#Definition#Taxpayer Funds#P3co Review#Independent Review#Sen Rand Paul#Licensing Opportunities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Foreign Policy
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
News Break
Department of Health
Country
China
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Jim Jordan Launches Investigation Into Lack Of Federal Oversight Of Risky Gain-Of-Function Experiments

House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan and Wisconsin Rep. Mike Gallagher launched a congressional investigation Wednesday into the lack of federal oversight of gain-of-function experiments that set out to make dangerous pathogens more transmissible. Jordan and Gallagher’s letter, which extensively cited the Daily Caller News Foundation’s previous reporting on...
Congress & Courtscapecharlesmirror.com

Senate Moves to ban research that may have led to Covid-19 outbreak

Tuesday evening the US Senate passed an amendment offered by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), which bans the use of U.S. taxpayer dollars to fund gain-of-function research in China. “We may never know whether the pandemic arose from the lab in Wuhan, but we do know that so far no intermediate animal host has been discovered,” Paul said in his speech ahead of the vote.
Foreign PolicyWTKR

Senate aims to pass bill to help US compete with China

Lawmakers are on the verge of passing a bill aimed at making the U.S. more competitive with China and other countries. The American Innovation and Competition Act is a key part of President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan. The legislation includes $50 billion in emergency funding to ramp up domestic computer...
Congress & Courtsmetrovoicenews.com

Senate unanimously approves Hawley bill on Wuhan lab

In a major victory for bipartisanship, Senator Josh Hawley has convinced the entire Senate to vote unanimously for a bill over the Wuhan lab. The bill requires the Biden administration to declassify all intelligence relating to the origin of COVID-19, including details on what happened inside the Wuhan laboratory. The...
Foreign Policykttn.com

Hawley pushes for amendments to Senate China bill to put american workers first, fight Beijing’s trade abuses

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) introduced seven amendments to the United States Innovation and Competition Act, the Senate’s proposed legislation to increase competitiveness with China, to put American workers first, fight back against Beijing’s trade abuses, stand up for human rights, protect American national security, and crackdown on multi-billion-dollar corporations that are heavily invested in China.
Foreign Policystaradvertiser.com

U.S. Senate weighs investing $120 billion in science to counter China

WASHINGTON >> An expansive bill that would pour $120 billion into jump-starting scientific innovation by strengthening research into cutting-edge technologies is barreling through the Senate, amid a rising sense of urgency in Congress to bolster the United States’ ability to compete with China. At the heart of the sprawling legislation,...
Congress & CourtsMorgan County Citizen

GOP: Absurdity pays

Answer: Do something stupid. Yell insults through the mail slot of your liberal opponent in the House of Representatives. (Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, GA) Chase a liberal down the hall of the House of Representatives while screaming school yard insults at her. (Taylor-Greene) Compare the Jan. 6 attack on the...
Sciencecitizensjournal.us

Fauci-funded scientists headlined Wuhan ‘gain of function’ conference

Confronted by the increasingly plausible lab-leak theory of the origin of the novel coronavirus gained traction, White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci adamantly declared in Senate testimony Tuesday that the National Institutes of Health under his watch did not fund dangerous “gain-of-function” research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.