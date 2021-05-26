newsbreak-logo
Cleveland County, NC

Sheriff: North Carolina Toddler Shot Airlifted To Hospital

By Samantha Gilstrap
wccbcharlotte.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWNDALE, N.C. — Cleveland County’s Sheriff says a 2-year-old boy has been hospitalized after being shot Sunday. Sheriff Alan Norman said a call came in about the shooting around 10:30 a.m. on Douglas Street. The child was seriously injured and airlifted to a Charlotte hospital. The call came in as...

