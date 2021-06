It looks like there will be federal action to address climate. Part of that should be to place a fee on carbon emissions that hopefully returns the proceeds to citizens as a dividend. A gradually increasing carbon fee gives innovators and investors the guidance they need. It is a market-based solution that treats everyone equally. Along with federal infrastructure incentives, this will help us to transition from fossil fuel to clean electric. Without it, society will be slow to adapt to clean-energy initiatives. After all, the cheap gas burning status quo is easier than changing to something new. Congress needs to know that we support a carbon fee to help facilitate their efforts.