Is anyone else just a little disappointed that we have to have laws against making threats online? Call me crazy, but it just seems like we can do a better job of being kind. The pandemic has made people do abnormal things and some of those actions include targeting health officials due to guidelines or restrictions and Governor Polis in Colorado is now taking action for that to stop. According to The Washington Post, Polis signed a bill this week making it illegal for someone to post personal information about health workers, officials, and their families that could threaten their safety.