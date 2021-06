They say opportunity knocks — if that’s the case, then it’s pounding on the doors of the best track and field athletes in the state this week. The University Interscholastic League hosts the best performers from this year in its annual UIL State Track & Field Championships at the University of Texas in Austin, at Mike A. Myers Stadium. The event begins Thursday with athletes from classes 4A and 3A, which includes those making the trip from Kilgore High School and West Rusk High School.