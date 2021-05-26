Cancel
Agriculture

Large nonprofits, private and public lands can take advantage of new climate benefits offered by the USDA

Leavenworth Times
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency today announced an initiative to measure the climate benefits of Conservation Reserve Program contracts. The agency said this multi-year effort will enable the USDA to better target CRP toward climate outcomes and improve existing models and conservation planning tools while increasing climate-smart solutions to address climate change.

