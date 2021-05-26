Drunken Suspect Arrested After Running Over, Dragging, And Killing A Female Victim In Tampa

TAMPA, Fla.- Tampa Police have arrested a suspect in an intentional and deadly hit and run Wednesday.

Police say at approximately 9:30 am Wednesday, Queenasia Powell, 29, was seated in the driver’s seat of a gray Honda Accord while the victim, an adult white female, was standing outside of the vehicle.

Powell placed the vehicle in reverse and accelerated backward, striking and dragging the victim. Powell got out of the driver seat and pulled the victim from under the vehicle, noting she had serious injuries.

The female victim dies from injuries sustained.

Powell fled the scene without rendering aid, however, officers arriving on-scene quickly apprehended her. Through investigative leads, Detectives were able to identify Powell as the driver.

Investigators say that Post-Miranda, Powell admitted to backing into the victim.

Powell was charged with DUI Manslaughter, Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Death, Driving Without a Valid Driver License with Death. Powell was taken to Orient Road Jail.

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.