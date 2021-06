With the mile and one-eighth distance taking its toll, heavily favored Charmaine's Mia faltered in the final sixteenth in Monday's Grade 1, $300,000 Gamely Stakes at Santa Anita in Arcadia, Calif., and longshot Maxim Rate, ridden for the first time by Juan Hernandez, took full advantage as she lengthened her stride when it counted to win by a half-length. Trained by Simon Callaghan, Maxim Rate got the 1 1/8 miles on firm turf in 1:46.61.