newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

A Cher Biopic is Coming to Commemorate Her 75th Birthday

TVOvermind
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome would say it’s been a biopic that’s been decades in the making and according to Cher, she had more life to live in order to make this a worthy movie of her life, which many might agree with since the talented singer and actress has legions of fans that have adored her for many a year now. As of now, there’s no word on who’s going to be playing her part, or who will take on the role of Sonny Bono, but it does feel as though the best match possible is going to be found simply due to the idea that Cher is such a well-known individual throughout the world. One can only imagine how the fans would lambast the director of the movie should the poor guy take on the wrong individual for the role. The number of fans that have adored Cher over the years is too high to easily count given that many believe she’s touched them in a certain way, and perhaps she has given that her music has been widely celebrated and her acting has been deemed Oscar-worthy a couple of times. She has her detractors, there’s no doubt about that, but those in the entertainment industry deal with this on such a constant basis that a lot of them have figured out to push past the hatred and do their best for those that actually want to see them, and Cher is one of those that has managed to shine brighter than many when it comes to giving people what they want and ignoring the overall noise that haters tend to make. The story of her life is bound to be a series of triumphs and tragedies that will show what she’s been through, but like always, one has to wonder how many exaggerations and embellishments will be folded into the story in order to keep her a bit grounded or to make her appear larger than life.

www.tvovermind.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cher
Person
Sonny Bono
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cher Fans#Legions#Experiences Triumphs#Eyes#Show Business#Entertainment Industry#Opinions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesHuffingtonPost

Cher Says A Big-Screen Biopic Based On Her Life Is In The Works

The life story of actor, singer and all-around icon Cher is bound for the big screen. The Oscar winner made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday, a day shy of her 75th birthday. The film’s screenplay, she said, will be written by Eric Roth, who won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for 1994’s “Forrest Gump” and was nominated for his work on 2008’s “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” and 2018’s “A Star Is Born.”
Movies1017thepoint.com

Cher Biopic in the Works

On Thursday night, the eve of Cher celebrating her 75th birthday, she tweeted out that she’ll have her life story unfold on movie screens in a new biopic. The Cher film will be co-produced by Cher alongside Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman—the production duo who helmed the film adaptation of Mamma Mia! (which of course, starred Cher).
MoviesPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

Cher Reveals Official Biopic Is Under Production

Cher marked her 75th birthday by revealing that an official movie about her life and career is now under production. The award-winning singer and Oscar-winning actress said in a tweet that the biopic will be written by Eric Roth, known for authoring Forrest Gump, A Star Is Born and many other movies.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Cher announces biopic in works at Universal Pictures

The beat goes on for Cher. On the eve of her 75th birthday, Cher announced that an official biopic of her life is in the works, Variety reported. The as-yet-untitled film will be produced at Universal Pictures, with “Mamma Mia!” producers Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman handling the production tasks, the website reported. Eric Roth will write the screenplay, according to Variety.
MoviesBillboard

Cher Biopic in the Works From 'Mamma Mia!' Producers

Eric Roth will be writing the screenplay. Cher is getting the biopic treatment thanks to Universal and Oscar-winner Eric Roth. Roth is set to pen the screenplay for a feature film about the life and career of the multi-hyphenate entertainer, whose decades-long career has spanned music, television, fashion and film. It has included multiple studio albums, a comedy variety show, and a Las Vegas residency, as well as an expansive acting career that included Silkwood, Mask, The Witches of Eastwick and Moonstruck, the latter of which earned her a best actress Oscar.
Celebritieskiss951.com

Cher: 14 Of Her Most Memorable Quotes

Cher celebrates her 75th birthday today, and the iconic singer and actress is known for her blunt, carefree statements. We have compiled a list of her 14 most memorable and inspiring quotes. “Until you’re ready to look foolish, you’ll never have the possibility of being great.”. "Yes, it's a man's...
MoviesPosted by
Parade

You Better Believe a Cher Biopic Is Happening Thanks to Mamma Mia! Producers

She’s turning back time on the big screen! A Cher biopic is officially in the works, the iconic singer and Oscar winner confirmed. Cher, 75, tweeted Wednesday, May 20 (her birthday), “Ok Universal is Doing Biopic With My Friends JUDY CRAYMER, GARY GOETZMAN PRODUCING. THEYY PRODUCED BOTH MAMMA MIA’S,& MY DEAR DEAR Friend 4 YRS, & OSCAR WINNER. ERIC ROTH IS GOING 2 WRITE IT.”
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Cher Gifts Fans with News of a Biopic as She Turns 75!

Cher turned 75 on Thursday, but she’s gifting fans with some big news… the icon has a movie about her life in the works!. She made the announcement on Wednesday, tweeting, “Ok Universal is Doing Biopic,” revealing the film will be produced by the same team who brought us “Mamma Mia!”
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Cher reveals biopic based on her life from Mamma Mia team

Cher's life is set to become the subject of a new movie, the Goddess of Pop herself has revealed. Rocketman, Stardust and The Doors – you name it, musician biopics have been popular for decades, but this one in particular has the potential to be something special. In her tweeted...
Celebritiesthesalemnewsonline.com

Cher was happier with 'low-key' birthday celebrations

Cher is reportedly done with "extravaganzas" and she's happy with a more "low-key" life. The 'Believe' hitmaker celebrated her 75th birthday on May 20 and rather than a glitzy celebrity bash, she decided on a more intimate party at her home in Malibu and that is how she wants to live her life from now on.
CelebritiesStereogum

Cher Is 75 Today And Just Announced Her Biopic

Today is Cher’s 75th birthday. Happy birthday, Cher! Universal Pictures got her a biopic for her birthday. The as-yet untitled film will reunite Cher with Mamma Mia! producers Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman and Oscar-winning Forrest Gump/The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button/A Star Is Born screenwriter Eric Roth; she previously worked with Craymer and Goetzman on Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and Eric Roth on the 1987 film Suspect.
Celebritiesudiscovermusic.com

Cher Confirms Biopic On Her Life And Career Is in The Works

Cher has announced that a new feature film biopic chronicling her life and career is in the works. The as-yet-untitled film will arrive via Universal Pictures. Cher will co-produce alongside Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman—the production duo who helmed the film adaptation of Mamma Mia! (which Cher starred in). The...
Beauty & Fashionnuevoculture.com

5 outrageous fashion moments the upcoming Cher biopic needs to include

Cher is having a moment right now – although, let’s be honest, when isn’t Cher having a moment. Last month, Zendaya looked to the star for inspiration for her Valentino gown and sweeping hair at the Oscars, while Dua Lipa paid tribute with a Swarovski crystal butterfly motif dress at this year’s Grammys. And now a new biopic all about Cher’s life and six decade-long career has been announced.
Moviesfashionweekdaily.com

Cher Confirms Cher, The Movie Is Happening As She Celebrates Her 75th Birthday

Well, it’s about time! Straight from the horse’s mouth—Cher, The Movie biopic is officially in the works. The iconic performer confirmed the news on Twitter hours before turning 75-years-old on May 20. Here’s what we know so far. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Oscar-winner Eric Roth (yes, of “A Star...
CelebritiesTime Out Global

Cher has announced a biopic, fans want to know who will play her

Imagine if you could turn back time on Cher's life? Well, you better believe you'll be able to soon enough!. There's going to be a biopic of Cher. She announced it on the eve of her 75th birthday via a tweet. For those of you who have had the pleasure of seeing a Cher tweet – yes, it was formatted like a Brutalist building as per usual.
Moviesdesignerwomen.co.uk

Music legend Cher to win biopic with ‘A Star Is Born’ screenwriter

Legendary singer-songwriter Cher, who turns 75 today, announced last Wednesday (19) that her life would become a movie!. Supervised by Universal Pictures, the biopic will feature Oscar winner Eric Roth (“Forrest Gump”, “A Star is Born”). Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman (“Mamma Mia!”) Enter as producers. Consult the announcement:. Ok...