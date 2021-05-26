A Cher Biopic is Coming to Commemorate Her 75th Birthday

Some would say it’s been a biopic that’s been decades in the making and according to Cher, she had more life to live in order to make this a worthy movie of her life, which many might agree with since the talented singer and actress has legions of fans that have adored her for many a year now. As of now, there’s no word on who’s going to be playing her part, or who will take on the role of Sonny Bono, but it does feel as though the best match possible is going to be found simply due to the idea that Cher is such a well-known individual throughout the world. One can only imagine how the fans would lambast the director of the movie should the poor guy take on the wrong individual for the role. The number of fans that have adored Cher over the years is too high to easily count given that many believe she’s touched them in a certain way, and perhaps she has given that her music has been widely celebrated and her acting has been deemed Oscar-worthy a couple of times. She has her detractors, there’s no doubt about that, but those in the entertainment industry deal with this on such a constant basis that a lot of them have figured out to push past the hatred and do their best for those that actually want to see them, and Cher is one of those that has managed to shine brighter than many when it comes to giving people what they want and ignoring the overall noise that haters tend to make. The story of her life is bound to be a series of triumphs and tragedies that will show what she’s been through, but like always, one has to wonder how many exaggerations and embellishments will be folded into the story in order to keep her a bit grounded or to make her appear larger than life.