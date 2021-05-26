newsbreak-logo
Will Rogers Downs Results Wednesday May 26th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 5 days ago

2nd-$7,150, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.390, 46.240, 58.460, 00.000, 00.000, 1:04.920. Trainer: Kari Craddock. Winner: CH F, 4, by Kipling-Le Grand Fromage. Scratched: Shanghai Rosie. HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds. Landry Kyle124155-½4-11-½1-2¾L. Goncalves1.00. Tiz a Sight124542-hd3-½2-½2-3¼O. Sanchez19.70. Goddess of Wonder1241033-½2-½4-33-1¼G. Herrera8.30.

Horse Racing
Sports
Sportspaulickreport.com

$1,297 Payoff Despite Low-Odds Winners In Friday’s Stronach 5

There were 79 winning tickets in Friday's Stronach 5 with each returning $1,297.70. The Stronach 5 featured races from Pimlico Race Course, Santa Anita Park, Golden Gate Fields and Gulfstream Park as well as an industry-low 12-percent takeout. Four of the five winners returned under $10 with the longest shot in the sequence going off at $6.90-1.
Sportsthoroughbreddailynews.com

Medina Spirit Fine After Derby Win

Zedan Racing's Medina Spirit (Protonico) exited his win in Saturday's GI Kentucky Derby in fine shape, according to trainer Bob Baffert, who said he would wait a week before committing the colt to the May 15 GI Preakness S. “He came out of it well,” Baffert said Sunday morning. “It...
Sportstwinspires.com

How to bet the 2021 Summertime Oaks

A pair of Grade 2 queens will lead a field of five sophomore fillies postward in Sunday’s $200,000 Summertime Oaks (G2) at Santa Anita. The pace will be established by #1 Lady Aces, who breaks from the rail and stretches out in trip, and #4 Soothsay will be tracking her from the break. I envision the early tempo being reasonable from the opening bell.
Wichita, KSLeavenworth Times

City, Labor Day Tennis Tournament champion Sherer wins 3A singles

Rossville senior Alex Sherer made the most of his only opportunity to compete in the high school state tennis tournament with a 4-0 run to become the champion of 3A singles Saturday at Riverside Tennis Center in Wichita. Sherer, the 2020 City and Labor Day Tournament champion, entered the tournament...
Sportsvsin.com

Tuley's Thoroughbred Takes for races on Saturday, May 29

There’s no possible Triple Crown this year, but Team Tuley continues to look for value from coast to coast. Last Saturday, our friend Ed Sehon gave out the Late Pick 4 at Belmont ($102.87, chalky but a win’s a win), I had Get Smokin ($10.80 Win payoff at 4-1) in the Seek Again Stakes at Belmont and added Going Global ($3.60 Win payoff at 4-5) in the Honeymoon Stakes at Santa Anita in my 1/ST BET A.I. Pick of the Week (see vsin.com/horses for that weekly pick in addition to other plays).
SportsBloodhorse.com

Race 9 (MCL) at BEL on 5/30/21

B:Hidden Lake Farm, LLC & Fred Rosen (NY) Sire: Forty Tales , Bay, 2010. Lifetime: 17 yearlings sold, median $3,000. Broodmare Sire: Bernardini , Bay, 2003. B:Eagle View Farm, LLC & Richard Scelfo (NY) O:Goldfarb, Sanford J., Goldfarb, Irwin and Nice Guys Stables. Margin:1½. TrueNicks: D. Sire: Giant Surprise ,...
Sportsracingdudes.com

Bombard Tough As Nails In Daytona

ARCADIA, CA – Quick from the gate and head-and-head to deep stretch with speedy Law Abidin Citizen, heavily-favored Bombard simply wouldn’t be denied in Saturday’s $100,000 Daytona Stakes (G3) at Santa Anita as he prevailed by 1 1/4 lengths under Flavien Prat. Trained by Richard Mandella, the 8-year-old gelding by...
SportsLong Beach Press-Telegram

Santa Anita: Award Winner upsets Charles Whittingham favorites

On paper, Saturday’s $200,000 Grade II Charles Whittingham Stakes at Santa Anita looked like a two-horse race between overwhelming favorite United and Red King, the 3-1 second choice. But they don’t run horse races on paper. When the 1 1/4-mile turf marathon was over, Award Winner, a 6-1 shot in...
Arcadia, CApastthewire.com

Heavily favored Bombard tough as nails as he takes Grade III, $100,000 Daytona Stakes by 1 ¼ lengths and gets 6 ½ furlongs on turf in 1:14.47

ARCADIA, Calif. (May 29, 2021)–Quick from the gate and head and head to deep stretch with speedy Law Abidin Citizen, heavily favored Bombard simply wouldn’t be denied in Saturday’s Grade III, $100,000 Daytona Stakes at Santa Anita, as he prevailed by 1 ¼ lengths under Flavien Prat. Trained by Richard Mandella, the 8-year-old gelding by War Front got 6 ½ furlongs on turf in 1:14.47.
Sportsracingdudes.com

Sexton Mile Preview: C Z Rocket Stretches Out in Distance

GRAND PRAIRIE, TX – Lone Star Park’s biggest day of the year is this Monday, and the $400,000 Steve Sexton Mile Stakes (G3) – the highlight of the card – drew perhaps its strongest field in history. Several stars have entered, including multiple graded stakes champion sprinter C Z Rocket, who stretches out to try routing here.
Sportsonlinegambling.com

Say the Word About the Shoemaker Mile’s Consistent Contenders

If it’s possible to ride into a Grade 1 race in form – riding into that race with two losses – Smooth Like Strait comes into this year’s Grade 1 Shoemaker Mile at Santa Anita Park in perfect form. Yes, Smooth Like Strait finished third in his last start, the...
Sportstwinspires.com

Santa Anita: How to bet the 2021 Shoemaker Mile

The first of three Grade 1 races taking place on Memorial Day at Santa Anita is the $300,000 Shoemaker Mile (G1), a “Win and You’re In” qualifier for the 2021 Breeders’ Cup Mile (G1). Half a dozen horses are expected to start in the one-mile turf test, with morning line...
Sportsracingdudes.com

Sainthood Captures Off-The-Turf Pennine Ridge

ELMONT, NY – Kentucky Derby (G1) participant Sainthood was expected to make his turf debut on Saturday, but instead the Mshawish colt capitalized on a race moved to the main track, earning his first stakes win by besting The Reds in a stretch duel for a 1-length score in the $200,000 Pennine Ridge (G2) at 1 1/8 miles for sophomores at Belmont Park.
Sportspastthewire.com

Churchill Downs Stakes Recaps and Quotes: Stephen Foster Preview Day

Juddmonte’s rapidly-improving homebred Fulsome collected his second straight stakes win as he overcame a sluggish start and rallied to defeat Kentucky Derby fifth-place finisher O Besos by 3 ¾ lengths in Saturday’s 24th running of the $150,000 Matt Winn Stakes (Grade III) for 3-year-olds at Churchill Downs. Fulsome clocked 1...
SportsJanesville Gazette

Five storylines to watch for the 2021 Belmont Stakes

BALTIMORE — If Medina Spirit had won the Preakness, we’d be neck deep in a wild and uncomfortable run-up to the third leg of the 2021 Triple Crown series. What would it mean to have a horse challenging for the sport’s greatest achievement under the cloud of a failed drug test that could wipe the whole thing out? Would the New York Racing Association have suspended trainer Bob Baffert — as it did the Monday after the Preakness — if Medina Spirit’s Triple Crown bid was alive? Would Baffert and Medina Spirit’s owners have mounted a legal challenge to get their horse in the Belmont Stakes?
TennisJanesville Gazette

WTA Belgrade Results

BELGRADE (AP) _ Results Monday from Belgrade at Novak Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):. Aleksandra Krunic and Nina Stojanovic (4), Serbia, def. Paula Kania-Chodun, Poland, and Julia Wachaczyk, Germany, 6-3, 6-1.
Arcadia, CAracingdudes.com

Hot Rod Charlie Drills Five Furlongs in 1:00.48 for Belmont Stakes

ARCADIA, CA – Idle since a close third in the Kentucky Derby (G1) on May 1, Doug O’Neill’s Hot Rod Charlie drilled five furlongs before Friday’s first race at Santa Anita in 1:00.48, his final prep for the Belmont Stakes (G1) at a mile and one half a week from Saturday, June 5.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Santa Anita Park Results Sunday May 30th, 2021

1st-$28,000, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.250, 46.310, 1:10.170, 00.000, 00.000, 1:16.490. Scratched: Diva's Finale. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds. Midnight Mystery126311-½1-½1-1½1-hdA. Cedillo3.00. Armour Plate1261254-hd3-½2-hdJ. Hernandez1.60. American Dancer126444-254-½3-3¼J. Valdivia, Jr.5.60. Palaleo126233-½3-12-hd4-5K. Desormeaux2.60. Summer Fire126552-1½2-155F. Prat6.70. 4 (3)Midnight Mystery8.003.402.20. 1 (1)Armour Plate2.402.10. 5 (4)American...
Sportshorseracingnation.com

Monday's Best Bet: Going To Vegas elevates her game in Gamely

Monday’s 9th race from Santa Anita Park is the Grade 1 Gamely Stakes for fillies and mares traveling a mile and an eighth on the turf course (Post Time 8:24 p.m. ET). #4 GOING TO VEGAS (6-1) stole the Santa Ana (G3) at a mile and a quarter as my top choice March 27. Umberto Rispoli gave her a great ride last time but with Charmaine’s Mia in the lineup, look for the Richard Baltas trainee to revert to stalking tactics. The honest filly needs a lifetime best to topple these, and this is a good distance and she projects a decent trip at playable odds.
SportsBloodhorse.com

Hot Rod Charlie, Rock Your World Settle In at Belmont

West Coast-based Hot Rod Charlie and Rock Your World , along with a number of stablemates, arrived in New York May 29 to begin final preparations for the June 5 $1.5 million Belmont Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (G1). Trainer Doug O'Neill shipped Roadrunner Racing, Boat Racing, Strauss Bros Racing,...