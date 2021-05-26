Will Rogers Downs Results Wednesday May 26th, 2021
2nd-$7,150, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.390, 46.240, 58.460, 00.000, 00.000, 1:04.920. Trainer: Kari Craddock. Winner: CH F, 4, by Kipling-Le Grand Fromage. Scratched: Shanghai Rosie. HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds. Landry Kyle124155-½4-11-½1-2¾L. Goncalves1.00. Tiz a Sight124542-hd3-½2-½2-3¼O. Sanchez19.70. Goddess of Wonder1241033-½2-½4-33-1¼G. Herrera8.30.