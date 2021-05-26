newsbreak-logo
Premier League

Chelsea: Should The Blues make a move for Romelu Lukaku?

By Louis Pantziarka
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInter Milan have just wrapped up their first league title since the 2009-10 season. They dominated Serie A with a mixture of trademark Antonio Conte defensive solidity and an explosive forward line, led by star Romelu Lukaku. But the blue half of Milan has had a whirlwind 24 hours, with...

thetopflight.com
