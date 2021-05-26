Commercial Salmon Fishery Returning To Kuskokwim Bay Again

In the past Memorial weekend was seen as a “traditional” start to Mat-Su Valley’s sport king salmon season. In reality this mean by Memorial Day there was usually enough king salmon present that the average person could have a chance of catching one on Memorial Weekend or at least might see someone else catch one of the big fish. With Memorial weekend as late as it could possibly occur in May, king salmon will certainly be available, however, since the Knik River/Eklutna Tailrace fishery is the only Mat-Su location where harvest is allowed the sport harvest will undoubtedly be small. On the other hand die-hard Mat-Su king salmon anglers will likely see much less crowded fishing conditions at the other Mat-Su king salmon fishery locations — where catch and release king salmon fishing will be allowed.