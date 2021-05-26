Cancel
Commercial Salmon Fishery Returning To Kuskokwim Bay Again

KYUK
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommercial fishing will return to Kuskokwim Bay this summer for the second year in a row. Alaska Fish and Game Assistant Area Management Fishery Biologist Ben Gray said that commercially harvested Kuskokwim Bay salmon will have the same buyer as last year: E&E Foods. The Seattle-based company buys fish across Alaska. Dates for commercial fishing openings have not been finalized, but Gray said that they would not occur before July 1. He said that the commercial fishing season will likely be open throughout July, and potentially into the middle of August. He said there would be a similar schedule as last year, with commercial openers typically every other day. Nets must be 6 inch or less mesh, 45 meshes deep, and not exceed 300 feet long.

