Brainerd, MN

Warm days on the Nokassissippi

By Steven L. Kohls
Brainerd Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sharp and Wahl families gather alongside the Nokasissippi River in the South Long Lake Community Park Tuesday, May 25, 2021, for an afternoon of swimming and picnicking. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch.

www.brainerddispatch.com
Minnesota StatePosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

Six of the Best Campgrounds in Southeastern Minnesota

Camping season has arrived and I'm super excited to get out and explore the great outdoors with my family. There are some amazing camping spots right here in Southeastern Minnesota that everyone should check out!. Below you'll see six of the top camping opportunities in our area, from Cannon Falls...
Minnesota StateSouthern Minnesota News

Southern Minnesota pools are opening for summer 2021! Here’s the list.

Now that coronavirus restrictions are starting to relax, so can Minnesotans can relax…poolside!. A number of local swimming destinations are gearing up for summer 2021, many either in the Mankato area or just a short drive away. Here’s a list of the facilities opening this summer:. North Mankato Swim Facility...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors

There are many charming towns to explore in Minnesota. On the North Shore, one of the most popular is Two Harbors. Though this town is small – around 3,500 people live there – it is full of things to do. It’s full of great shops, restaurants, and nature areas. Not only that, but it’s a […] The post Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors appeared first on Only In Your State.
Brainerd, MNBrainerd Dispatch

Brainerd Senior Calendar - May 17-21

8 a.m.-noon - Card Recyclers. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. - Gift Shop (Open to the Public) 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. - LSS Dining: Takeout only, Chicken and noodle casserole, mixed vegetables, applesauce, cookie, milk. 12:30 p.m. - Party Bridge. 1 p.m. - Cribbage. 4 p.m. - Great Decisions. Tuesday. 7 a.m.-4 p.m....
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

Opportunities available to hunt elk in Minnesota

Interested hunters have through Friday, June 11, to apply for one of 30 elk licenses offered this year by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Seasons will run from late August to mid-October. This year’s seasons are similar to last year’s, which provided hunters with more opportunities to harvest antlerless...
Nisswa, MNPine And Lakes News

Nisswa Lions Club selects 12 scholarship recipients

The Nisswa Lions Club awarded 12 scholarships to local graduating seniors. Each recipient received a $2,000 scholarship. Seven students from Pequot Lakes High School were selected: Jack Benson, Sydney Dorion, Bryce Fabian, Jackalyn Fox, Ashley Huseby, Mollie Pierson and Logan Wallin. Five students from Brainerd High School were selected: Ceci...
Minnesota Statefroggyweb.com

Minnesota spring turkey hunting season continues through May 31

With Minnesota’s 2021 spring turkey hunting season entering its final weeks, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds firearms turkey hunters who have an unused tag from an earlier hunt period that they can participate in the final hunt period Wednesday, May 19, through Monday, May 31. Hunters may also purchase a license for this time period. Archery-only and youth ages 17 and younger are allowed to hunt during any time period, including the final one. Hunters cannot purchase both a firearms and archery-only license.
Crow Wing County, MNBrainerd Dispatch

Crow Wing County to get updated aerial photos

Every acre of Crow Wing County will be photographed from the sky next spring, and at a higher resolution than ever before. County commissioners on Tuesday, May 11, unanimously approved two three-year contracts with EagleView, a company providing aerial imagery as well as geospatial software and analytics. EagleView will conduct two countywide flyovers over the course of six years, providing both orthomosaic and oblique imagery. Orthomosaic means the photographs are taken directly above an area, while oblique means the photos are captured at 45-degree angles from north, south, east and west.
Brainerd, MNBrainerd Dispatch

This Was Brainerd - May 17

Yesterday was the start of what John Bolduc hopes is a long-term relationship with Brainerd. It was his first day as Brainerd's new police chief and he spent most of it unpacking and meeting people. He was impressed with his department, saying, “they strike me as very professional.”. 30 years...
Minnesota Statefox9.com

People bring possibly live mortar to northern Minnesota bar

NIMROD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Someone people brought a possibly live mortar to a bar in northern Minnesota Sunday afternoon. According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the Nimrod Bar in Nimrod, and they learned the individuals had located the mortar at a bridge with a metal detector and brought it to the bar to show others.
Brainerd, MNBrainerd Dispatch

Much Obliged: National Day of Prayer

A special thank you to all those who participated in this year’s 2021 National Day of Prayer, as we prayed in one accord for America to remember “Love, Life and Liberty” for all the families, churches, workplaces, educators, military men and women, government leaders and all those in art, media and entertainment.
Brainerd, MNBrainerd Dispatch

What's Doing - May 16

Local AAUW member elected to Minnesota American Association of University Women Nominations Committee. Saundra Martell, a member of the Brainerd Lakes Area American Association of University Women Branch, has been elected to a two-year term on the American Association of University Women of Minnesota Nominations Committee. The election results were announced at the state meeting May 1.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Thousands of pigs killed in fire at Minnesota farm

A fire at a pig farm in southern Minnesota on Sunday night destroyed two buildings and killed approximately 12,000 pigs. According to Waseca Fire Chief Jason Forshee, the fire was reported at Woodville Pork near Waseca around 10:30 p.m., with firefighters finding one farm building completely engulfed in flames. An...
Brainerd, MNBrainerd Dispatch

Small Business Spotlight: Jack’s House offers an emporium of group-oriented fun

For bowling alleys across the country, the COVID-19 pandemic has been like a brutal stretch of gutterballs — day after day, month after month, 2020 into 2021. Bowling is, at its heart, a social sport, said Ginger Almer, a co-owner of Jack’s House on Highway 25 in east Brainerd. It’s not like the average player wants to stop by and play a couple rounds in solitude, she noted; instead bowling has always been an event — a spontaneous getaway for some, a weekly ritual for others — where gatherings are to be expected and competition is the glue that binds a culture of comradery the world over.
East Gull Lake, MNBrainerd Dispatch

More golf and a new neighborhood as Cragun’s Resort undertakes major developments

EAST GULL LAKE — Construction equipment is plentiful these days around one of the lake area’s major resorts. Cragun’s Resort on Gull Lake is completing renovations to its golf courses along with building another nine holes, plus establishing a new 69-home neighborhood from the ground up. The future single-family home association promises to be one of the few opportunities for golf course living north of the Twin Cities metro, said Eric Peterson, general manager, in the midst of a red-hot real estate market.
Minnesota StateUS News and World Report

Pick and Click: Minnesota Fishing Tournaments Go Virtual

BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) — With the opening of Minnesota's fishing season marked by the 73rd annual Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener on Otter Tail Lake, some aspects will look a lot like past years: Lots of media, visits by dignitaries and a chance for the local community to promote tourism. But...
Brainerd, MNPine And Lakes News

How to get garden answers from a master gardener

The arrival of spring in the Brainerd lakes area heralds the beginning of a new gardening season. Those with questions can get garden questions answered by contacting a University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardener who is a trained and certified volunteer for the University of Minnesota Extension. The University of Minnesota Extension provides evidence -based research and best practices to improve the land which sustains us. Horticultural best practices provide the opportunity to promote stewardship and sustainability.