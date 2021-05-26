Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Development Plans Approved For Wave Pool In Germany

Stab Magazine
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA company called SURFTOWN recently got approved to build a wave pool in Munich. Given the strong surf community around the Eisbach wave, the addition of a surf park seems appropriate. According to Endless Surf:. SURFTOWN MUC will offer authentic running waves that can be generated every 10 seconds for...

stabmag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wave Pool#The Waves#Development Plans#Energy Development#Technology Development#Sustainable Development#Eisbach#Surftown Muc#Renewable Resources#Fitness Areas#Endless Surf#Lounge Areas#Munich#Company#Authentic Running Waves#Community#Professionals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Related
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Germany's Bike24 plans to float in Frankfurt - sources

MUNICH, May 27 (Reuters) - Germany’s Bike24 plans to float on the Frankfurt stock exchange, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday, in a deal that could value the online bicycle dealership at more than 500 million euros ($610 million). The listing comes as the coronavirus pandemic has prompted...
Lifestylemidwestradio.ie

London Sky Pool installed by Roscommon developer

A company owned by Roscommon-born property developer Sean Mulryan has created a suspended swimming pool, 35 metres in the air, between two apartment blocks in London. The Sky Pool allows residents to swim in the unique pool, which spans 15 metres, is suspended 10 storeys high and allows residents two swim between the two high-rise luxury apartment buildings at Nine Elms in south-west London.
Economythecragandcanyon.ca

Town approves surety bonds as form of development security

Surety bonds have been approved as a performance security option between the town and developers. While the move is intended to cut down on red tape and increase financial flexibility for developers, it shouldn’t have a significant impact on the actual number of new homes built. “It’s another tool in...
Businessbiologyreporter.com

Germany: More and more companies plan to raise prices

More and more companies in Germany are planning to raise prices for their goods or services, according to a survey conducted by the Ifo Institute in Munich. Many companies raise their prices due to the high purchase costs. /German wave. The readiness for increases can be seen especially in the...
Economyukconstructionmedia.co.uk

Approval lined up for major Knowsley development

Major plans for an employment site in Knowsley covering 1,000,000 sq ft of space look set to take a prominent step forward later this week. If backed, more than 1,000 jobs could be created.The proposals form part of the Halsnead Garden Village – one of the first 14 sites in England awarded Garden Village Status by the government in 2017.It is designed to accommodate approximately 1,600 homes and at least 55 acres of employment land, together with education and health provision, greenspace and a country park.The application being decided on forms part of the wider masterplan and concerns the site of the former Cronton Colliery.It is a hybrid submission by Tritax Symmetry, with full approval sought for a single unit.This would cover 153,100 sq ft of warehouse space and 11,000 sq ft of office accommodation.There would also be 154 car parking spaces and 15 loading docks, among other aspects.Outline approval is sought for a much larger part of the development: up to 838,100 sq ft.The application is expected to yield “significant economic benefits” for the borough, through both the construction of the buildings and continuing through the operational phase of the development.It is predicted that up to 1,035 full-time equivalent jobs will be supported through the construction. Based upon the proposed use of the site, it is considered that up to 1,146 full-time equivalent positions will also be created at various levels.The application will go before Knowsley Council’s planning committee on 10 June, with a recommendation for approval.
Economyblooloop.com

Therme Group reveals plans for Germany’s largest wellbeing resort

Therme Group and Wund Holding will operate as ThermenGruppe Josef Wund for the Frankfurt project, the latest location in Therme Group’s global development programme. Located by the Nidda river, the wellbeing resort will be home to water-based activities and wellbeing treatments, as well as art, nature and technology. The experience...
WorldThe Guardian

London ‘sky pool’ among wave of ever more implausible designs

Controversial creation is latest in what has been described as a ‘golden age’ of swimming pools. It is perhaps no surprise that swimming pools have been in the news this week after the hottest days of the year for much of the UK. First, an aerial photograph of the transparent...
Los Angeles, CAwestsidetoday.com

24-Unit, Six-Story Development Approved for Palms

Regent Street and Dunn Drive development given green light. A six story, 24-unit apartment building project will soon be coming to the Palms neighborhood. Last month the Los Angeles planning department approved the project, named in paperwork as Dunn + Regent, will be located at the southeastern corner of Regent Street and Dunn Drive. The development will offer a range of a six one bedroom apartments averaging 458 square feet, four three-bedrooms around 833 square feet each, and 14 four-bedrooms at 1,241 square feet.
Coon Rapids, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Remade Bunker Hills wave pool will be a splashy place to cool off

The newly rebuilt Bunker Beach wave pool opens for the season Saturday in Coon Rapids, featuring heated water for the first time in its 33-year history. But those who come to body surf, float on inner tubes and frolic in the water as 3-foot waves toss them to and fro probably won't need the extra warmth this weekend. The temperature on Saturday is expected to reach the 90s.
Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Daily Eagle

Council approves expansion plans for Acme Smoked Fish

One of Brooklyn’s oldest manufacturers, Acme Smoked Fish, will remain in Greenpoint, serving as the anchor tenant in a new $550 million mixed-use development approved on Thursday by the full New York City Council. The retention of Acme’s workforce, which includes more than 100 union members, and the creation of...
Swimming & Surfingmaplecreeknews.com

Swimming pool plan adjustment

The positioning of Maple Creek’s proposed pool building has been adjusted to improve accessibility. Town Council has agreed to turn the planned building 90 degrees, placing it on the west side, not the north side, of the site near Centennial Park. It was believed that this would allow better access to the public and for servicing.
Kendallville, INEvening Star

Council approves plan for American Rescue Plan dollars

KENDALLVILLE — The city of Kendallville now has a plan on how to spend its windfall of $2.06 million in American Rescue Plan dollars. The Kendallville City Council took action approving a list of 14 different projects during Tuesday night’s meeting. Despite the approval all of the projects on the...
Banning, CArecordgazette.net

Banning approves conservation fee increase for developers

It was Banning’s turn to update developer mitigation fees related to preserving endangered species as part of helping conserve half of a million acres, per its participation in the Western Riverside County Regional Conservation Authority, a joint powers authority that administers the Western Riverside County Multiple Species Habitat Conservation Plan.
LifestylePosted by
Austin Monitor

Jackson-Novy-Kelly-Hoey House gets approval for front-yard pool

This week, the Historic Landmark Commission revisited a case from March in which homeowners at 2406 Harris Blvd. had requested a certificate of appropriateness to put a pool in their front yard. The issue raised concerns among commissioners because the property is home to the historic Jackson-Novy-Kelly-Hoey House. At the...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Energie Saguenay in Canada-Germany low-carbon LNG plan

The partnership would deliver LNG to a planned Hamburg regasification terminal. GNL Quebec, which is developing the 11mn mt/yr Energie Saguenay LNG project in Quebec, said June 3 it had joined the Hanseatic Energy Hub, a strategic partnership aimed at building a low-emission supply chain for LNG between Canada and Germany.
Energy Industrygcaptain.com

Waves and Seaweed Challenge France’s Plans for Floating Wind

Floating wind energy projects could open up vast areas of the world’s oceans to produce carbon-free power. But developers must first solve two key technical problems, according to France’s electric-grid operator. Sea swell can cause vibrations that harm floating-substation equipment, while cables can be damaged by a buildup of shells...
Home & GardenPosted by
Domino

Forget Pools—Everyone Is Catching Onto This Summer-Approved Reno

Sheds are no longer just for lawn mowers, shovels, and miscellaneous gardening gear. People are turning the outdoor structures into bars, dining rooms, offices, guesthouses—hangouts that are void of hoses and rakes. According to building supply specialist Insulation4Less, searches for shed conversions rose by 284 percent between April and May, while inquiries into summer house conversions also shot up by 112 percent. Basically everyone is creating their dream staycation in their very own backyard. There are a few key updates you’ll have to make to your shed if you want to turn it into a livable space, so read on for some our favorite ideas.