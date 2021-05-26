Cancel
Speak Out reader opinions: Israel’s treatment of minorities should be condemned; Republicans conveniently forget Jan. 6 events; reimbursement for college costs already paid

Chicago Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpeak Out is a reader-generated column of opinions. If you see something you disagree with or think is incorrect, call us at 312-222-2460 or email ksorensen@tribpub.com. Please include “speak out” in the subject line. Israel violating minorities’ rights: Where does the U.S. get off perpetually condemning Russia, China and North...

www.chicagotribune.com
Chicago, ILChicago Tribune

Speak Out reader opinions: Face masks should not be political issue; Dems forget about being sore losers in 2016; credit Biden for higher gas prices and other economy problems

Speak Out is a reader-generated column of opinions. If you see something you disagree with or think is incorrect, call us at 312-222-2460 or email ksorensen@tribpub.com. Please include “speak out” in the subject line. No confusion about Capitol attack: It is hard to understand why the Republican Party won’t acknowledge...
U.S. Politicsworldpoliticsreview.com

The Costs of America’s Unconditional Support for Israel

As an American, watching the violence explode between Israel and Palestinians over the past two weeks has felt like awakening from a heavy narcotic sleep. The drug, in this instance, has been the willful and persistent denial embraced by American politicians and media alike about the grave crisis that, though less visible recently, has been ticking like a time bomb in this part of the Middle East for years. ...
Middle EastAllentown Morning Call

Readers React: Israel’s response is massively disproportionate

With another massively disproportionate assault on the people of Gaza, the Israeli regime is as morally bankrupt as the United States was in its devastating attack on the people of Vietnam or the white South African regime was during apartheid. The Israelis create the very enemy they claim to be defending against.
U.S. PoliticsAllentown Morning Call

Readers React: Ethical Republicans should be honored, not punished

Rep. Liz Cheney, a rock-ribbed conservative, was removed from House Republican leadership for criticizing former president Donald Trump‘s election lies, including his big lie that the election was stolen from him. It’s deeply troubling to see a major political party adopt Trumpian ideas, like that politicians who tell the truth,...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Republicans Want Paid Family Leave. Will Democrats Be Willing to Find Common Ground? | Opinion

As America turns the corner on the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of parents are breathing a sigh of relief; everyone loves their own kids, but being trapped inside with the little hellraisers for over a year would test even Mr. Roger's patience. Yet not everyone has had the luxury of being able to work from home or to take the leave necessary to juggle work and family. Many of working class families—who were no less affected by school and child care closures—wish they could be so lucky as to grow tired of working from home with their kids.
Congress & Courtstelegraphherald.com

Letter: Republicans should be open to differing opinions

Legislation is important for improvement. Years ago, Republicans and Democrats worked together. The current Republicans now believe only their ideas and opinions are worth consideration. They block important issues, such as judge appointments. Not only is legislation being affected, but the character of individuals is questioned and leadership denied because of a view or opinion different from the party’s.
Congress & Courtswvgazettemail.com

Jack Bernard: Biden should listen to Manchin on Israel (Opinion)

“We don’t have a better ally than Israel.” — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. Manchin is correct. There is only one democracy in the Middle East — Israel. We only have one true ally in the Middle East that we can count on — Israel. The remaining states do not have democratic forms of government. Some ally themselves with us, but solely out of convenience and/or common enemies, not shared values.
U.S. Politicssandiegouniontribune.com

Opinion: Republican efforts to sink January 6 commission called out

Denying that the insurrection took place will fool no one. Re “GOP divided over Jan. 6 commission” (May 19): To paraphrase Mr. Shakespeare, “Kevin McCarthy doth protest too much, methinks.”. Why does a commission to investigate the riot on January 6 worry him so much?. Is it because he doesn’t...
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Opinion: I grew up Republican in small-town Texas and we should expand voter participation not exclusion

Growing up in Graham, the physical act of voting was as simple as attending the rural town’s only junior varsity football game. There was no line, no cost and anyone who wanted to, could. In the military when I voted by mail for Republican candidates from 2002 to the primaries of 2016, the county election official was an easy phone call away if I had any questions or issues. This is my real experience in Young County, but voting experience, like they say about politics, is local and varies widely.
U.S. PoliticsSlate

Progressive Critics Are Speaking Out About Israel. Will It Change Things?

When I asked Peter Beinart to tell me what he thought about the cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas, announced last week, his tone was resigned. “I’ve actually been in an Israeli shelter with my daughter when she was younger and I have a lot of friends and family in Israel, so I was grateful,” Beinart said. “But I also felt that nothing had been solved and that in all likelihood something like this would happen again, unfortunately.”
Chicago, ILChicago Tribune

Speak Out reader opinion: Remember those who vote for political remap

Speak Out allows readers to comment on the issues of the day. Email Speak Out at speakout@southtownstar.com or call 312-222-2427. Please limit comments to 30 seconds or about 120 words and give your first name and your hometown. When you have the opportunity, Google the new redistricting map for Illinois....
Brooklyn, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Israel’s treatment of Palestinians is abhorrant

For anyone familiar with Israel’s treatment of Palestinians, there isn’t really much new. The Israeli Army is bulldozing houses in the West Bank so that more Jewish settlers can move in. This “ethnic cleansing” is done so that new immigrants from Brooklyn with the right religion can replace Palestinians. Then...
Chicago, ILChicago Tribune

‘Speak Out’ reader opinion: Graduation parties shouldn’t disturb neighbors

Speak Out is a reader-generated column of opinions. If you see something you disagree with or think is incorrect, call us at 312-222-2460 or email ksorensen@tribpub.com. Please include “speak out” in the subject line. Party-throwers, please be considerate: Congratulations to all of the graduates. It’s really has been a challenging...
U.S. PoliticsJanesville Gazette

Harrop: Republicans should be embracing a Jan. 6 commission

It has been considered conventional wisdom that Democrats would benefit from an official probe into the Jan. 6 rampage on the Capitol and Republicans would not. The thinking goes that Democrats would use a commission report to bash Republicans in the 2022 midterm elections. It would certainly detail how former President Donald Trump incited his supporters to commit the outrage.
Middle EastEagle

Opinion: Center for Israel Studies is a reflection of Israel's diversity

This article is an opinion piece that does not necessarily reflect the views of The Eagle staff. In a recent op-ed published by The Eagle, Yazan Nusiebeh asks, “Why are Palestinian voices neglected in AU, by both the student body and the Center for Israeli Studies?” Before replying to Yazan’s question with respect to the Center, I want to acknowledge that in these difficult times the thoughts and feelings of many in our campus community are with their relatives and friends in Gaza, in Jerusalem, in Tel Aviv, in Ramallah and across the region.
Minoritiesnewjerseyhills.com

LETTER: Need to address 'critical atrocities' in America

“There is no systemic racism in this country.”. That is the mantra of the Republican Party that will shill anyone, including minorities, to maintain control and suck every penny out of their followers. This government, OUR government, must take presidential emergency powers to address two critical atrocities:. 1) Any and...
Santa Cruz, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Letter | Do Republicans fear truth coming out about Jan. 6?

We all know why Republican politicians continue to favor Trump over country: His base. They fear losing in their primary if they do not follow him lock step. In short, losing to an even more devout Trump-Head in the primary is their greatest fear. Holding on to power is more vital to them than their love of democracy. But the real puzzle is why do middle-class Americans worship Trump? What has he done for American families? Their cult-like devotion gives cover to Republicans in delaying progress in Congress as well as preventing a bipartisan investigation of the insurrection. Perhaps Republicans fear the truth will reveal those attacking our democracy were who they said they were: Trump-lovers and white supremacists. Were any Congressional Republicans behind the insurrection? Antifa dressed as Trump supporters? Please. Do Republicans fear the truth will come out via an insurrection commission?