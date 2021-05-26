Cancel
USWNT to face Mexico twice in Olympics send-off series

By Cameron Albert
sbisoccer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Women’s National team has added a pair of friendlies to its busy summer schedule ahead of July’s Tokyo Olympics. U.S Soccer announced Wednesday that the USWNT will host Mexico twice at the beginning of July at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut for a WNT send-off series. These friendlies will be Vlatko Andonovski’s last chance to work with his selected Olympic squad before group stage play begins on the 21st.

