Fan’s welcome to watch The 2021 DI men’s lacrosse semifinals are set as Duke and Maryland picked up quarter final wins on Sunday to advance — and will face each other next weekend .The Duke-Maryland and UNC-UVA lacrosse rivalry is back!!! Memorial Day Weekend is right around the corner, and that means the stakes can’t be higher in college lacrosse. One of the multiple tournaments that will conclude this weekend is men’s Division I, and we have some heavyweights set to compete in the Final Four.