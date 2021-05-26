newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Surfing

Tracking Weird Waves 6000 Feet Above Sea Level

Stab Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article…and it’s the destination for the Season 3 finale of Weird Waves with Dylan Graves. The key to surfing in Lake Tahoe is a significant wind event, low expectations, and keeping a snowboard on standby. Despite the many obstacles associated with lake surfing, Graves and the locals scored a pretty...

stabmag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Surfing#Sea Level#Lake Tahoe#Water Level#Southern Californian#Weird Waves#Fun#Standby#Tracking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Surfing
Related
Sportstetongravity.com

Weird Waves is on the Hunt for Eternal Gromhood

Dylan Graves and the crew are on the hunt for eternal stoke and to harness the energy of chaotic grom-hood in this can’t miss episode of Weird Waves. Arguably our favorite to date, the scene is set in with a cacophony of grom madness, (their bodies are actually made of rubber), adventurous twenty-somethings searching for portals away from the California crowds (major Goonies vibes), and a group of 50 to 60 year old local legends striving to surf the worlds smallest tube on their custom, glorified boogie boards, or as Graves calls them, “half a fiber glass snowboard.” What do they all have in common? Relishing in the joys of surfing and the endless stoke of pure play. May the grom live on in every one of us.
LifestyleOnlyInYourState

Walk 100 Feet Above The Forest Floor At The New Redwood Sky Walk In Northern California

Exciting times are upon us! A brand new attraction at Sequoia Park Zoo makes it possible for visitors to see the redwood forest like never before. The Redwood Sky Walk is a system of platforms and bridges that you can traverse 100-feet above the forest floor. Boasting epic views of the redwood canopy, the Sky Walk is ADA-accessible and perfect for a family outing. Try it out soon and enjoy a unique experience in the redwood treetops!
Swimming & Surfingtetongravity.com

Weird Waves: Dylan Graves Vs. Lake Tahoe

Kids these days. Landing a new trick in surfing is an impressive feat on its own, but it’s 100 times more impressive when the surfer is just 11 years old, like grom Cruz Dinofa, who just landed what’s likely the first-ever backside front flip in surfing. He called it. Then he stomped it. The New Jersey-based ripper landed the trick at Waco’s Perfect Swell wave pool, and it’s been blowing up the surfing community ever since. We can’t wait to see what’s next for.
Ogden, UTksl.com

Pineview Reservoir water level 18 feet below normal

OGDEN – It's only May, but water levels at many of Utah's reservoirs are already below what we'd normally see in the fall and there's little runoff remaining to melt away. That's why water managers have urged everyone to conserve. Pineview Reservoir water levels already registered about 18 feet below normal.
SciencePhysics World

Icequakes and rogue waves: geoscientists and musicians interpret the sounds of the sea

This episode of the Physics World Weekly podcast looks at how geoscientists and musicians interpret the soundscapes of the oceans in terms of both science and art. Our first guest is geophysicist Rob Abbott of Sandia National Laboratory in the US. Earlier this year, he led an expedition to the arctic coast of Alaska’s North Slope where they used an undersea optical-fibre cable to listen to rumblings under the sea ice. He talks about detecting icequakes and possibly the icebreaking activities of a whale, as well the challenges of working in temperatures below -40 °C.
LifestyleHerald-Palladium

Risky, impatient climbers bring danger to US highest peak

Rangers who keep an eye on North America's highest mountain peak say impatient and inexperienced climbers are taking more risks and endangering themselves and other climbers after a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Denali in southern Alaska is 20,310 feet (6,190 meters) above sea level and requires a...
Earth Sciencearctictoday.com

How cables in glaciers could help forecast future sea level rise

Fiber-optic cables usually make us think of ultra-fast internet — or maybe the irritation of new installation works digging up the pavement. But there are now such cables snaking their way through the center of the planet’s second largest body of ice, the Greenland ice sheet. Fiber-optic technologies are allowing...
California StateThe Valley Chronicle

California State Parks Releases Sea Level Rise Adaptation Strategy

San Diego Coast Park Units the First to Benefit from Vulnerability Assessments SACRAMENTO, Calif.— California State Parks today released a Sea Level Rise Adaptation Strategy (Strategy) to guide its approach to coastal management in an era of sea level rise and extreme weather events amid climate change. Coastal parks in the San Diego region will be the first to benefit from the Strategy, funded by an Ocean Protection Council Proposition 68 grant. In addition to serving as the basis for future site-specific planning, these holistic assessments will provide a sea level rise vulnerability assessment template that can be used at all coastal districts in the State Park System. “Like many places.
Charleston, SCclimatecentral.org

Visualizing the Future as Sea Levels Rise: Charleston, South Carolina

Climate Central's Coastal Risk Screening Tool, developed using Google Earth Engine, helps communities around the world visualize the threat from sea level rise and plan for a future with more frequent and more severe coastal flooding. This video shows the story of Charleston, South Carolina's initiative to meet the challenges posed by rising seas.
Stillwater, OKStillwater News-Press

KAMEOKA CORNER: Lakes of Hokkaido

Hokkaido, the northernmost of Japan’s four main islands lies on the Pacific “Ring of Fire” at the southwestern edge of the Sea of Okbotsk. With only about 400 miles of sea between it and Siberia, winter temperatures regularly falling to at least -20 degrees Fahrenheit and with 51 volcanoes on an island about half the size of Oklahoma, it’s truly a land of fire and ice. But it’s a land of great natural beauty with dramatic mountain peaks, deep gorges and calderas, and crystal-clear lakes. Through the centuries many of the volcanoes have erupted, some collapsing on themselves after erupting, creating calderas and several of the lakes on Hokkaido are caldera lakes located across the rugged mountainous island. The rest of this article is about the six caldera lakes across Hokkaido starting with Lake Kussharo, the largest and most northern caldera lake in Japan.
ScienceTree Hugger

16 of the Deepest Lakes in the World

We marvel at the mysteries of the deep sea, but what about the world's deepest lakes? The 16 lakes listed below are spread out among 20 nations, tropical, temperate, and arctic environments, and vary in age from about 100 years old to over 25 million years old. Discover fascinating facts about each of these massive and seemingly bottomless bodies of water.
Lifestylearewethere-yet.com

Soak in the Natural Hot Springs of Italy

If you love soaking in thermal waters, you'll want to add these natural hot springs to your bucket list - some are even free! #WordyExplorers #HotSpring #italy #ThermalWater. Our happiest moments as tourists always seem to come when we stumble upon one thing while in pursuit of something else. - Lawrence Block.