London Company Building Digital Ecosystem for Creators in Sub-Sahara Africa

By Valerie Gotten
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleLONDON, U.K., May 26, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Pioneering London-based ForeMedia Group Plc (an international company well known for its top-rated extensive media and entertainment operations in Nigeria and United Kingdom, along with delivering Afro-centric media and entertainment to audiences worldwide), is delighted to announce that it is building the first digital ecosystem for talented entertainment creators in sub-Saharan Africa.

