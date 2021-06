Many people have one thing in common almost a year and a half into the pandemic. They are uncertain about their career and have started reinventing themselves for an alternative career. If you are considering doing this as well, I will try to make it less daunting by breaking down some simple truths about what it takes to reinvent yourself. For starters, you can be sure about one thing: You have the ability to be whatever you want to be and to live your ideal life.