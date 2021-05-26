newsbreak-logo
Veteran House member rules out 2022 Senate bid

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A six-term U.S. House member who represents a district that sprawls across eastern and southeastern Ohio has ruled out joining the Republican U.S. Senate primary race.

Rep. Bill Johnson, 66, told the Vindicator newspaper for a report Wednesday that he was concerned about the fund-raising that would be needed for the 2022 GOP primary for the seat that Republican Sen. Rob Portman is leaving.

Portman decided earlier this year against seeking a third term, setting off a scramble to succeed him in what will be one of the nation’s mostly closely watched 2022 races

“This (Republican) Senate primary is atypical in Ohio,” said Johnson, R-Marietta, whose 6th District seat includes all or parts of 18 of Ohio’s 88 counties. “There are many candidates declared. Many of them have significant money in the bank or can self-fund.”

Former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel, former Ohio Republican Party Chair Jane Timken, and Cleveland businesspeople Bernie Moreno and Mike Gibbons are among Republicans already running.

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, of northeast Ohio’s Mahoning Valley, is the only major Democrat in the race so far.

