Montgomery, AL

AG: Sheriff resigns amid impeachment probe

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama sheriff has resigned ahead of an impeachment proceeding that sought to remove him from office, Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office announced Wednesday.

Clarke County Sheriff William Ray Norris turned in his resignation to the governor on Monday, Marshall’s office announced in a news release. The resignation is effective beginning June 1. That is a day before Norris was to appear in a hearing at the Alabama Supreme Court to respond to an impeachment complaint, according to the attorney general’s office.

Marshall in April filed impeachment papers against Norris seeking to remove him from office.

The attorney general’s office accused Norris of multiple acts of malfeasance, including filing false financial disclosure forms and taking thousands of dollars from a company whose owner got payments from the sheriff’s office.

