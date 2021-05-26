Let me boo, boo, boo at the Astros
In 2017, when the Astros beat the Dodgers to win the World Series, I was happy for them. When it came out in late 2019 that they cheated, I was floored. If you don’t know what happened, the short version is they used a center-field camera to steal signs from the opposing team, relayed that information to the dugout and used various means to convey the sign to the batter. Most famously, they would bang on a trash can to indicate what pitch was coming.www.wcmessenger.com