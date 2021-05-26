Let me boo, boo, boo at the Astros

Interdivisional trades are far from unheard of in baseball, but they certainly raise eyebrows a little more than cross-league swaps because if one team is willing to give up a player to a team they’ll be facing pretty regularly over the years, there’s a reason to believe they don’t think that player is going to come back and bite them. Additionally, when a trade goes down between teams considered to be heated rivals, it adds another level of skepticism. It’s one thing if the Giants and the Diamondbacks complete a deal. Sure, they aren’t wishing well to each other, but there isn’t the same level of history as there would be for a deal between the Giants and the Dodgers.