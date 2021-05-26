newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Man charged with 9 counts in downtown Minneapolis shootout

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man accused in a downtown Minneapolis shootout that left two dead and many others wounded is facing nine charges, authorities said Wednesday.

Jawan Carroll, 24, of St. Paul, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted second-degree murder, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

Witnesses told investigators that Carroll and Christopher R. Jones Jr., 24, of Brooklyn Park, fired repeatedly at each other early Saturday morning, catching others in the crossfire. Jones was killed, as was a bystander celebrating his college graduation day.

The complaint said Carroll and two associates were standing on the sidewalk outside the Monarch nightclub just before 2 a.m. when Jones walked up with his companions. Security camera footage shows that after a verbal exchange, a person with Carroll punched Jones in the head. Carroll then pulled a gun from this waistband and began firing, prompting two other men to shoot back, police said.

Investigators recognized Carroll from prior encounters as someone who is associated with a violent north Minneapolis street gang, the complaint said.

The other man killed was 21-year-old Charlie Johnson, who was set to accept his diploma from the University of St. Thomas on Saturday.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

468K+
Followers
239K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Government
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
City
Brooklyn Park, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Minneapolis#Attempted Murder#County Police#St Thomas#University Police#Ap#Man#Investigators#Gun#Firing#Authorities#Men#Prior Encounters#College#Security Camera Footage#Graduation Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

UK magnate’s daughter-in-law charged in killing in Belize

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The daughter-in-law of a politically influential British magnate was charged Monday in Belize with manslaughter by negligence in the shooting death of a police superintendent. Jasmine Hartin was being held following the discovery of the body of police Superintendent Henry Jemmott on a dock in San...
Brooklyn Center, MNPioneer Press

Officer charged in Daunte Wright death to stand trial Dec. 6

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota judge ruled Monday that the manslaughter case can proceed against a former suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot 20-year-old Black motorist Daunte Wright, and she set a trial date for December. Former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter, who is white, will stand trial Dec....
Minneapolis, MNDaily Times

Correction: Daunte Wright-Policing story

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — In a story May 15, 2021, about the city of Brooklyn Center considering changes in policing after the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Black motorist Daunte Wright during a traffic stop, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Wright was wanted on a felony warrant. He was wanted on a warrant for a gross misdemeanor.
Brooklyn Center, MNPosted by
The Hill

Ex-officer who fatally shot Duante Wright to face trial in December

A Minneapolis judge ruled on Monday that the trial of the former Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright can proceed. Hennepin County Judge Regina M. Chu said during a virtual omnibus hearing that she identified probable cause to hold up the charges against Kim Potter, who was captured on body camera footage last month shooting Wright during a traffic stop, The Washington Post reported on Monday.
Minneapolis, MNSouthern Minnesota News

Federal arraignment in July for 3 ex-cops in Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three former Minneapolis police officers who are charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights are scheduled to be arraigned in federal court in July, with a trial date to be determined. Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao are scheduled to be arraigned on civil rights violations...
Hennepin County, MNAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Daunte Wright Murder Trial Set

(Hennepin County, MN) -- The former Minnesota police officer accused of killing Daunte Wright is scheduled to go to trial later this year. Kim Potter's trial is set for December 6th. Potter and her attorney were informed of the judge's decision in a pretrial hearing Monday in the case against her involving the shooting death of the Black man.
Brooklyn Center, MNKEYC

Former police officer Kim Potter in court

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) - The former Brooklyn Center Police officer charged with second-degree manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death is scheduled to appear in court via videoconference. Kim Potter has an omnibus hearing, also known as a pretrial hearing, this afternoon in Hennepin County. The hearing is to go over...
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Authorities ID driver killed after crashing in Minneapolis with tire missing

Authorities on Monday released the identity of the woman who crashed and died in north Minneapolis after losing a front tire, causing her vehicle to flip. Nicole M. Rindahl, 35, of Minneapolis, suffered fatal injuries last shortly before sunrise last Tuesday, when she left eastbound N. Glenwood Avenue near Xerxes Avenue in her car and was pinned beneath her overturned car, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
Minneapolis, MNfox9.com

'We gotta do better, Minneapolis': Shooting victim's grandmother gives impassioned plea

Grandmother calls out Minneapolis community for lack of outrage after shootings involving children. The grandmother of a 10-year-old shooting victim called out her community in an impassioned speech Monday afternoon during a news conference where city leaders unveiled a community policing plan. In her speech, she said the recent violence was unacceptable and questioned why there was no outrage about the shootings.