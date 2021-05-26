Twins Died Of Covid-19 Complications Within Two Days, A Year After Father’s Death
The family Dhabaleswar Behera had gathered in their village home in Orissa, India on Monday, May 17 to observe his first death anniversary. Among the mourners were his two 26-year-old twin sons Luv Behera and Kush Behera. Shortly after, the twins tested positive for Covid-19. Within days the twins died due to virus-related complications. They are the second pair of twins who have reportedly died in India due to Covid-19 related complications.www.latintimes.com