Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Twins Died Of Covid-19 Complications Within Two Days, A Year After Father’s Death

By Agrima Tikader
Posted by 
Latin Times
Latin Times
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The family Dhabaleswar Behera had gathered in their village home in Orissa, India on Monday, May 17 to observe his first death anniversary. Among the mourners were his two 26-year-old twin sons Luv Behera and Kush Behera. Shortly after, the twins tested positive for Covid-19. Within days the twins died due to virus-related complications. They are the second pair of twins who have reportedly died in India due to Covid-19 related complications.

www.latintimes.com
Latin Times

Latin Times

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Latin Times is an online publication that strives to serve the needs of the ever growing and changing Latin audience. Our focus is based on the passion points that move the bilingual Latinos in the US: Immigration news, Soccer, Entertainment, Music, Movies, Culture, Food, Lifestyle, as well as the stories that are currently happening in our country of origin. The mission of Latin Times is to empower Latinos with quality journalism, credibility and opinions from experts in each field. We want to become the only destination por ti y para ti.

 https://www.latintimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Identical Twins#Private Hospital#New Indian Express#Post Covid Complications#Symptoms#Meerut#Ganjam District#Orissa#Home Isolation#Chikili Village#Uttar Pradesh#Medical Assistance#Hyderabad#Protocol#Bhubaneshwar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

DU teacher dies of Covid-19 days after her husband, leaves behind two sons

May 21—A 45-year-old assistant professor at a Delhi University (DU) college succumbed to Covid-19 on Monday, less than 10 days after her husband died of the illness Covid-19, orphaning two children. Chetan Jassal, an assistant professor in the commerce department of Mata Sundri College for Women, and her husband, Pawan...
Family RelationshipsTimes-Herald

Daughter’s remorse after father dies of virus

In March 2020, Michelle Pepe unwittingly exposed her parents to the coronavirus. Her mom survived, but her dad died. Now left surrounded by his belongings and constant reminders of the pandemic, she struggles to overcome the guilt. (May 24) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
Public HealthThe Guardian

‘What chance did Mum have?’: two women who died with hospital-acquired Covid

David Griffin, 59, from Ashby-de-la-Zouch. My 85-year-old mother, Kathleen Trueman, contracted Covid-19 in Queens Medical Centre, Nottingham. She was admitted on 30 September for a fall. She also had diabetic ulcers and delirium and had been in and out of hospital. She tested negative for Covid, but I then got a call on Thursday 8 October to say she’d got hospital-acquired Covid and was being moved to City hospital, where Covid cases were being concentrated.
WorldThe Daily Star

Ctg doctor dies of post-Covid complications

Professor Dr Farid-ul-Alam, former head of Pediatrics Department of Chattogram Ma o Shishu Hospital and Medical College, died of post-Covid-19 complications at the hospital in the port city today. He was a MBBS student of batch-17 at Chattogram Medical College, our Chattogram staff correspondent reports quoting Dr Faisal Iqbal Chowdhury,...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Baby who tested positive for COVID-19 just eight days after he was born is released from hospital having spent three weeks on a respirator

A baby boy who was infected with COVID1-19 at eight days of age has been reunited with his parents after spending a month on a ventilator at a hospital in southern Brazil. Gustavo Barbosa was born March 23 and was admitted to a hospital in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, on March 30, after he tested positive for the virus.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Mixup over body sees ‘Covid victim’ walk home alive and well to stun family in mourning

A family in southern India was shocked to see a woman whom they had already mourned as a victim of the country’s devastating second Covid wave turn up alive at home on Wednesday afternoon.Muthyala Girijamma, a woman believed to be in her sixties in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, walked home from hospital almost two weeks after her family cremated what they had presumed to be her body on 15 May.Ms Girijamma had been undergoing treatment for Covid-19 in the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada, the Times of India reported. She was admitted to the hospital on 12 May. A few...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Video shows ‘abandoned’ bodies in Covid ward of Indian hospital as families say doctors ‘ran away’

A viral video on Indian social media shows the “abandoned” bodies of Covid-19 patients lying in the ICU of a hospital on the outskirts of Delhi as exasperated family members claim the doctors and staff had abandoned the ward.Six Covid patients died on Friday at the Kriti Hospital in Gurgaon, 40 kilometres away from the capital city, allegedly after the hospital ran out of the oxygen, reported NDTV.The probe has been ordered by Deputy Commissioner Gurugram as the hospital had admitted coronavirus patients even though it was not a Covid-19 designated hospital. The investigation will look into whether the...