Policing experiment in St. Cloud showing positive results

St. Cloud tries something different. Bloomberg’s Adam Minter reports: “In 2017, local officials embarked on a small but ambitious policing experiment that seems to be showing real results. In fact, it’s been so successful that supporters in St. Cloud — and in Washington — hope to see it become a national template. It’s called the COP House (short for Community OutPost), and from the outside it looks like a regular split-level home. Inside, it houses a small police substation and a slew of community-oriented programs, acting as a hub for local public services. When I visited last week, college students were digging a community garden in the front yard and immigrant Somali neighbors had arrived for a vaccine. Since it opened, the facility has helped to build trust between the police and the neighborhood, while driving a significant reduction in crime. ‘This is all about community engagement and building and strengthening,’ said Blair Anderson, St. Cloud’s police chief since 2012, as he led me inside. ‘And it sounds corny as hell, but it works. It absolutely works.’”