newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Cloud, MN

Policing experiment in St. Cloud showing positive results

By MinnPost staff
Posted by 
MinnPost
MinnPost
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

St. Cloud tries something different. Bloomberg’s Adam Minter reports: “In 2017, local officials embarked on a small but ambitious policing experiment that seems to be showing real results. In fact, it’s been so successful that supporters in St. Cloud — and in Washington — hope to see it become a national template. It’s called the COP House (short for Community OutPost), and from the outside it looks like a regular split-level home. Inside, it houses a small police substation and a slew of community-oriented programs, acting as a hub for local public services. When I visited last week, college students were digging a community garden in the front yard and immigrant Somali neighbors had arrived for a vaccine. Since it opened, the facility has helped to build trust between the police and the neighborhood, while driving a significant reduction in crime. ‘This is all about community engagement and building and strengthening,’ said Blair Anderson, St. Cloud’s police chief since 2012, as he led me inside. ‘And it sounds corny as hell, but it works. It absolutely works.’”

www.minnpost.com
MinnPost

MinnPost

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
463K+
Views
ABOUT

MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

 http://MinnPost.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Tennessee State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Duluth, MN
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Government
City
St. Cloud, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Arizona State
Minneapolis, MN
Government
State
Georgia State
Saint Cloud, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
Person
Mike Lindell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Public Cloud#Community Engagement#Public Engagement#Positive Discrimination#Bloomberg#Community Outpost#Somali#Kare#City Homes#Covid#Wcco#Wells Fargo#Mypillow#The Jw Marriott Hotel#Rga#Kstp#Dnr#James Beard Award#Sooki Mimi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Politics
Related
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

Legislators continue to meet privately to work out state budget details

Jessie Van Berkel and Briana Bierschbach write for the Star Tribune: “Minnesota lawmakers are debating how to spend $52 billion in state dollars and billions more in federal pandemic aid. They’re trying to resolve thorny policy issues including policing and election reform. And they’re doing it almost entirely in private. Since leaders adjourned the regular legislative session on May 17 with a broad outline for a budget deal, legislators have retreated to daily conversations behind the scenes ahead of an expected mid-June special session to finish the work.”
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

Minnesota to become first state to stop separating imprisoned mothers from their newborns

In the Star Tribune, Briana Bierschbach writes: “Now, thanks to stories like Mason’s and a yearslong push from advocates, in July Minnesota will become the first state in the nation to stop the practice of separating mothers in prison from their newborns, instead placing them in a community-based program together for up to a year after birth. Gov. Tim Walz signed the bill into law in May. Roughly 20 inmates each year give birth while incarcerated in Minnesota and are then separated from their babies while they finish their prison sentences. Research shows that the experience triggers higher rates of postpartum depression in mothers and severs bonding during a critical period of mental and physical development for newborns.”
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

Lawsuit alleges Daunte Wright shot, disabled teen in 2019

WCCO-TV reports: “A mother is suing the estate of Daunte Wright, alleging the young man killed by Brooklyn Center police last month shot her teenage son in the head two years ago, causing ‘serious, disabling, and permanent injuries.’ The lawsuit … alleges Wright ‘shot and badly injured’ Caleb Livingston in May of 2019 ….LeMay says Livingston, now 18, was once friends with Wright, but they had a ‘falling out,’ culminating with Livingstone beating up Wright in front of a group of people in May of 2019. She alleges Wright then retaliated by shooting Livingston outside a Minneapolis gas station.”
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

Minneapolis falls to third place in national ranking of park systems

Where our parks place. KMSP’s Gunnar Olson reports: “Both of the Twin Cities finished in the top three city park systems in the country, but neither took the top spot, ParkScore announced Thursday. … Washington, D.C., took the top spot in 2021 for the first time in two years. It previously topped the rankings in 2019 as well, when it dethroned Minneapolis’ two-year run as the top park system. … Minneapolis was the reigning title holder in 2020, with St. Paul finishing third.”
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

Walz to announce incentives for COVID-19 vaccinations in Minnesota

In the Star Tribune, Jeremy Olson writes, “Gov. Tim Walz is scheduled Thursday to announce incentives for COVID-19 vaccinations in Minnesota — where 61% of people 12 and older have received at least first doses but the pace of shots has slowed. The next 100,000 people to seek new vaccinations starting Memorial Day weekend will be eligible to select free passes to Minnesota attractions, sports, fairs and state parks, or free fishing licenses. More details will be announced by Walz in a press briefing at a state park on Thursday, but the incentive program mirrors the use of small giveaways in Maine rather than the $1 million lottery offered to new vaccine recipients in Ohio.”
EducationPosted by
MinnPost

Women’s economic policy must be transformative

To change outcomes and build greater financial stability and prosperity, we need to advance bold policies that are centered around women and young women of color. “We will not march back to what was, but move to what shall be.”. As we reflect upon the wise words of poet Amanda...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

Sign of a ‘real city’: In praise of the corner store

In my opinion, corner stores are best test of whether you live in a “real city.” Knowing that at any reasonable hour of the day or night you can walk around the corner into a brightly lit store full of sandwiches, shaving cream, milk, pet food, toilet paper, cough syrup, and a hundred things people need in their everyday lives is a freedom that defines urban life.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

One-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death marked by events, ceremonies around the world

The AP and MPR’s Jon Collins and Matt Sepic report: “George Floyd was honored Tuesday with a moment of silence in the city where he died at the hands of police, a death captured on wrenching bystander video that galvanized the racial justice movement and continues to ripple a year later. Floyd’s sister Bridgett and other family members joined Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, citizens and activists at a downtown park to observe the moment at an event that included music and food trucks. … A moment of silence was also held in New York and a rally was held in Los Angeles to honor Floyd. Globally, a rally took place in Germany and Floyd’s death was marked by U.S. embassies in Greece and Spain.”
MinoritiesPosted by
MinnPost

D.C. Memo: What’s changed?

Hello and welcome back to the D.C. Memo. This week you can find me reflecting on what the last year has meant for Minnesotans and the rest of the country after the killing of George Floyd, the protests that followed and the first conviction of a white police officer killing a Black man in the history of Minnesota. In the memo this week, we’re talking about some highlights of the reporting on that anniversary; Rep. Pete Stauber calls Donald Trump back to Minnesota; and some drama at the southern border.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

Minneapolis police bringing in outside help to address spike in violence

Liz Navratil and Mara Klecker write in the Star Tribune: “Minneapolis police are bringing in outside help as they try to temper violence that killed four people this weekend alone, including a college senior who was out celebrating graduation. Mayor Jacob Frey said the city has asked state and federal agencies for assistance, citing the city’s shortage of officers. … The increase in violence has tested the commitment of city leaders who unanimously promised to transform policing and public safety in the wake of George Floyd’s death — but are deeply divided about how to proceed.”
MinoritiesPosted by
MinnPost

Parallels: when human rights lose to power

Similarities have existed worldwide, in history and today, for oppressed groups — from Native Americans to Indigenous peoples in the Philippines to the Palestinians. As Yogi Berra famously said, “It’s déjà vu all over again.”. Maybe it’s from my few degrees in physics, but I tend to see parallels in...
HomelessPosted by
MinnPost

An investment in housing is an investment in the health of Minnesotans

The value of investing in housing stability for youth and young families has never been clearer. As a pediatrician who cares for youth and families experiencing homelessness, I write to expand on the article titled “It is in Minnesota taxpayers’ interest to invest in families’ housing stability now,” by Steven Foldes. The value of investing in housing stability for youth and young families has never been clearer and extends well beyond the financial benefits to taxpayers. An investment in housing is an investment in the health of Minnesotans.