Seth Rogen Doesn't Get Other Comics Whining About 'Cancel Culture'

Seth Rogen doesn’t get why comics are so upset about “cancel culture”. Earlier this month, Billy Crystal and Joe Rogan were the latest to join the stable of mostly older white male comedians complaining about “cancel culture” and/or referring to the act of respecting the plight of marginalized communities as “being PC.” It seems like a lot of grumpy comics don’t want to be held accountable when they say offensive or insensitive shit, except for Seth Rogen, king of making pottery and recognizing that a number of his past jokes are problematic, who shared in a new interview that all these comics complaining about so-called “cancel culture” need to chill the eff out and just be accountable for their words.

Scary Mommy

Scary Mommy

Complaining about so-called "cancel culture" — that pesky new trend of holding people accountable for their actions, or deciding "hey, maybe this old problematic thing is something I don't want to spend my money on" — has joined baseball and pearl-clutching about Lil Nas X as one of America's favorite pastimes. People are constantly feigning outrage about everything from the removal of "Mr." from a toy potato's packaging to switching an old Disneyland ride's theme from "magical Jim Crow South" to "relevant princess."