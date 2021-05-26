Cancel
Video Games

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game Announced

By Gavin Sheehan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though the Olympics didn't happen last year, we're still getting Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game. SEGA revealed the details today as they will be releasing a realistic Olympic Games sports title in which you will compete in several different events happening at the games happening in Tokyo. (Whenever they actually do happen.) The game will feature 18 different events as well as a massive avatar creator as you can play whatever you'd like with a character designed how you wish. The full list of events will be the 100m, 4x100m Relay, 110m Hurdles, Hammer Throw, Long Jump, Baseball, Basketball, Beach Volleyball, BMX (Cycling), Boxing, Judo, Rugby Sevens, Football (Soccer), 100m Freestyle (Swimming), 200m Individual Medley (Swimming), Sport Climbing, Table Tennis, and Tennis.

