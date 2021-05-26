Cobb Galleria declares survival, if not victory

The pandemic has been an unbelievably difficult time for Americans leaving even more people homeless and starving in the past year, but East Cobber Danielle Cohen refuses to take hunger for an answer. In April 2020, Cohen’s friend Marcy Louza and Louza’s friend Lisa Hiles began making sandwiches for the homeless. They began inviting friends, family, and neighbors to lend a helping hand and the endeavor grew from word of mouth. Cohen and her family began contributing in October, and she opened the opportunity up to the East Cobb community at large in December. As efforts continued to expand, the grassroots effort became formally known as “The Sandwich Project”.