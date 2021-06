The past week has seen a shocking outbreak of anti-Semitic violence in New York and elsewhere. A man badly beaten in Times Square simply for being Jewish; firecrackers thrown at Jewish-owned businesses in midtown Manhattan — these are things that we would like to believe simply don’t happen in America. But, along with revulsion and condemnation, the attacks have also provoked political soul-searching: the assailants were not neo-Nazis and white supremacists but protesters waving Palestinian flags.