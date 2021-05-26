Jersey City Mayor Fulop discusses significance of CCRB, payroll tax reform bills in Trenton

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop discussed the significance of having civilian complaint review board and payroll tax reform bills in Trenton during an interview yesterday. “I think that we’re thankful for the activist voices here in Jersey City that have been leading the charge on the CCRB statewide and the hope is that we get the enabling legislation to down in Trenton so we can implement a strong CCRB here in Jersey City,” the mayor said outside a fundraiser at Surf City on the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder.