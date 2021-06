It was Saturday morning and Matt Crowe had nothing do, so he decided to try out for the Ducks. In reality, it took a little more planning than that, but that was the idea at its core. For Crowe and the approximately 45 other men who came to the Ducks open tryout Saturday at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, the picture-perfect afternoon offered them a shot at a dream and a chance to continue their baseball career.