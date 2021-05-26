Serving our heroes

Cancel
May 26, 2021
Brookings Register
On the last Monday of every May, our nation pays special tribute to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Our celebration of Memorial Day dates back to the Civil War, when fellow Americans began honoring the countless soldiers who lost their lives in battle. Memorial Day is often filled with picnics and parades, but its important to take a moment to truly reflect on the solemnity of the day.

