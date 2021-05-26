The Black Order Will Be Invading Marvel Future Fight
Netmarble has revealed the latest update added to Marvel Future Fight as The Black Order has once again invaded with a vengeance. The game appears to be headed down more of an armageddon route as the challenges become tougher and tougher. This time around the update will bring in a suite of Thanos-themed content, along with other in-game improvements and enhancements. We have the rundown of all the additions to the game for you here from the devs, which should be available to you once you update the game.bleedingcool.com