Weekender Briefs: Attend ARTS/West gallery reception, shop at the Athens Farmers Market
“For the Love of Athens” Photo Contest Gallery Exhibit at 8 a.m., hosted by ARTS/West and the Athens Community Center, 701 E. State St. View “For the Love of Athens,” a photo contest and exhibition celebrating the people and places of Athens County. The show has been on display over the past few months at ARTS/West, and now it is being hosted at the Athens Community Center for an encore viewing. Questions can be directed to Emily Beveridge at 740-592-4315 or ebeveridge@ci.athens.oh.us.www.thepostathens.com