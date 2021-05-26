Weekender Briefs: Attend ARTS/West gallery reception, shop at the Athens Farmers Market

The Athens Soil and Water Conservation District (Athens SWCD) is offering a Rain Barrel Workshop on Thursday, May 27, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Athens County Fairgrounds. Rain barrels collect and store water that runs off your roof and would normally be directed to the street or storm drain. In addition to decreasing the impact of runoff to streams, collecting the rain water can reduce your use of municipal or rural water. A rain barrel is an easy way to get clean, fresh, and free water for your yard and garden.