Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Athens, OH

Weekender Briefs: Attend ARTS/West gallery reception, shop at the Athens Farmers Market

By Isabel Nissley FACEBOOK TWITTER
thepostathens.com
 8 days ago

“For the Love of Athens” Photo Contest Gallery Exhibit at 8 a.m., hosted by ARTS/West and the Athens Community Center, 701 E. State St. View “For the Love of Athens,” a photo contest and exhibition celebrating the people and places of Athens County. The show has been on display over the past few months at ARTS/West, and now it is being hosted at the Athens Community Center for an encore viewing. Questions can be directed to Emily Beveridge at 740-592-4315 or ebeveridge@ci.athens.oh.us.

www.thepostathens.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Athens County, OH
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Athens, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Live Saturday#Free Music#Community#Arts West#The Kennedy Museum Of Art#Google Form#The Athens Farmers Market#The Dairy Barn Art Center#Ohio University#E State St View#E State St Shop#Free Gallery Reception#Free Saturday#Artwork#Admission#Take Away Refreshments#Farmers#Art Merging#Live Piano Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Arts
News Break
Google
Related
Ohio StateThrillist

A New Driveable Art Trail Brings Creativity and Color to Rural Ohio

Venture off the highway for quirky art and small town gems. “You ever try looking at a picture of a vulture for hours?” Ric Leichliter deadpans as he squints into the sun, the wind ripping through his grey ponytail. To his left, a flock of steel turkeys poke around an open field. To his right, a handful of metal vultures leer ominously from sculpted branches. “They’re just…ugly. It’s not a nice thing to look at.”
Athens County, OHthepostathens.com

Weekender Briefs: Attend Passion Works Pop Up; make food and drinks during virtual Ebony Bobcat Network event

“Perceive with Caution” A Kennedy Museum of Art Merging Concepts Exhibition at 9 a.m., hosted by the Kennedy Museum of Art, 100 Ridges Circle. Visit the Kennedy Museum to see the student-developed, curated, designed and installed “Perceive with Caution” art exhibit. To schedule a time to see the exhibit, fill out the Kennedy Museum’s visitor approval Google Form.
Athens County, OHAthens Messenger

Athens Lions Club thanks community

As the Athens Lions Club nears the end of its Nextrex Plastic Film Recycling Challenge the club wishes to express its thanks to the Athens County communities for their amazing response. The Athens Lions Zone 7 Chapter, which includes Alexander, Athens, Chauncey Dover, Pomerory and The Plains, has successfully collected almost 10,000 pounds of plastic film for which they will eventually receive 10 polymer-composite park benches that will be distributed around Athens County.
Athens County, OHAthens Messenger

3 things to know

Athens County reported no new cases Friday. In Athens County, 5,204 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 58 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 64 active cases in Athens County. There are now 1,089,357 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 19,528 COVID-related deaths. 2.) Art...
Athens, OHthepostathens.com

Athens Art Guild takes on new initiative

The Athens Art Guild continues to maintain its presence in Athens during the summer: from selling its art at the Athens Farmers Market to creating a new initiative, the guild continues to show its support to the people of Athens. Beth Weingroff, president of the Athens Art Guild, said in...
Athens County, OHAthens News

The tale of the Mansfield Road fox

The great fox feud started before the unveiling of the billboard-style sign in view of those traveling down Mansfield Road. Really, the tale begins with an orphaned fox kit and a barn. Several years ago, a vixen came to a barn that rests near the edge of the Mansfield Road...
Athens, OHAthens Messenger

Rain Barrel Workshop to be hosted on May 27

The Athens Soil and Water Conservation District (Athens SWCD) is offering a Rain Barrel Workshop on Thursday, May 27, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Athens County Fairgrounds. Rain barrels collect and store water that runs off your roof and would normally be directed to the street or storm drain. In addition to decreasing the impact of runoff to streams, collecting the rain water can reduce your use of municipal or rural water. A rain barrel is an easy way to get clean, fresh, and free water for your yard and garden.
Athens, OHAthens Messenger

Athens Food Rescue seeks help

Sometimes helpers need help themselves. This is one of those times. Athens Food Rescue (AFR) delivers food to people who need it, at the same time reducing waste. This happens every day of the week and did not stop or even slow down during the pandemic. As a matter of...
Athens, OHAthens Messenger

Businesses make it easy to share a meal with a neighbor in need

More than 1,400 loaves of spelt bread and more than 200 meals have been donated to local residents in need – not to mention containers of vegetarian chili, black bean burgers, and red fife sourdough bread – thanks to the Neighbor Loaves & Meals project, which makes it easy for local diners to share while patronizing premier Athens food establishments.
Athens, OHohio.edu

Students tell stories through annual Soul of Athens project

Students from the School of Visual Communication have published the annual student-led multimedia project called Soul of Athens. Soul of Athens consists of students from across campus, not just the School of Visual Communication, said Professor of Visual Communication Stan Alost. Alost said the students go out, make their own...
Ohio Stateohio.edu

Join OHIO DAN in celebrating Global Accessibility Awareness Day

May 20, 2021, marks the tenth anniversary for Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD). GAAD is an event that promotes digital accessibility and inclusion to individuals with disabilities and impairments. This year, the OHIO Digital Accessibility Network (OHIO-DAN) is working to spread knowledge and awareness to the OHIO campus community on best practices for usability and accessibility.
Athens, OHAthens Messenger

Something different

Last week's winner is Larry Tong of Athens. Congratulations Larry! Last week's answers: on the left pole there is a foot missing, middle pole there is a length of tool belt, there is bird added on the middle pole, on the right pole the shoulder strap missing, part of the right pole is missing.
Athens County, OHAthens Messenger

Athens County Public Libraries May events

Celebrate the arrival of Spring with your very own DIY chia pets made using common household items. Pick up a kit at the Athens Library, put it together, and watch your new pet grow!. May 1-30 while supplies last at the Athens Public Library, 30 Home St., Athens. Take-and-Make Craft:...
Athens, OHAthens Messenger

Ohio University to co-host Ohio Town and Gown Summit

Ohio University and the City of Athens will co-host the fifth annual Ohio Town and Gown Association Summit from July 14-15, the university announced the summit in a press release on Monday. The virtual Summit will bring together municipal, community, and higher education leaders from across the state to discuss...
Athens, OHthepostathens.com

Chosen Pathways Spiritual Emporium brings spiritual gifts to Athens

Chosen Pathways Spiritual Emporium, located at 400 E. State St. Suite A, opened Saturday, featuring a variety of spiritual gifts and local art. Kelly Lawrence, owner of Chosen Pathways, spoke highly about the opening. “I had a real good crowd all day long,” Lawrence said. “Lots of people coming and...
Athens, OHAthens News

2021 Best of Athens Reader's Choice Awards, Pt. 2

Here are the winners of the Commerce, Places and Nightlife categories in the 2021 Best of Athens Reader's Choice Awards. Winners of the People, Foodies' Favorites and Miscellaneous categories were announced last week and can be viewed here. Editor's note: The entry associated with the "Public Servant" category, published last...