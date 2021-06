UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- As a child growing up in Nepal, Bikalpa Neupane dreamt of going to college in the United States. Although he and his family did not come from an affluent background, Neupane succeeded academically. As a teenager, Neupane started tutoring classmates to earn money to buy books for himself and to contribute to his family. His academic achievements, including being ranked third in the entire country in the National Examination for Intermediate Science Board Exam among the physical sciences group and founding a STEM club in high school, led him to be able to come to the United States for college with a full scholarship -- something he never thought was possible.