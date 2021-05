For those that have watched the Timberwolves face off against the Grizzlies in recent times, this game felt like just another iteration of the same story. Jonas Valanciunas remains massive and typically causes Karl-Anthony Towns to land in foul trouble, which is how KAT played about one minute in the second quarter. Ja Morant explodes past any defender the Wolves throw at him. The Wolves spend most of their time scrambling while Kyle Anderson saunters into the lane or Dillon Brooks nails a three with a hand in his face.