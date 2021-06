Everyone experiences discomfort or pain in their hands on occasion. For some, however, the pain is due to an underlying health condition. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention there are 54.4 million adults in the United States who suffer from arthritis, and an additional 300,000 children suffer from some type of arthritis. What exactly is arthritis, who is most likely to get it, and what is the #1 cause? Here is everything you need to know about the inflammatory condition. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Symptoms You Have That Might Actually Be Damage from COVID.