Pa. 10th state to hit 70% of adults with at least 1 COVID shot
Pennsylvania became the tenth state in the nation to hit the milestone of 70% of the state’s adult population with at least one coronavirus vaccine shot. The state hit the threshold on Wednesday, way ahead of President Joe Biden’s goal to deliver at least one shot to 70% of adult Americans by July 4. The state joins New Mexico, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Maine, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Hawaii and Vermont, which all already hit 70%.www.lehighvalleylive.com