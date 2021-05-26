newsbreak-logo
Xbox E3 2021 show: June 13 with 90-minute reel of Xbox, Bethesda games

By Derek Strickland
TweakTown.com
TweakTown.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Microsoft confirms its E3 2021 plans for June 13, will showcase a big 90 minute stream of new games from Xbox and Bethesda. — Microsoft confirms its E3 2021 event showcase for Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 10AM PST / 1PM EST. Today Microsoft officially announced its E3 2021 plans....

