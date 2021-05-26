2021 Belmont Stakes predictions, bets: Expert picks for win, place, show, trifecta, superfecta

This year's Triple Crown has been one of the most unpredictable in recent memory, but exemplifies how difficult it is for a three-year-old thoroughbred to capture all three of the sport's biggest races. With the 2021 Preakness Stakes coming up on Saturday at 6:47 p.m. ET, no one was talking about Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit in the time before the Run for the Roses, instead focusing on a seemingly dominant Essential Quality. Two weeks later, Essential Quality's fourth-place run means he isn't at Pimlico Race Course as part of the 2021 Preakness Stakes field, while Medina Spirit is drawing nearly all of the attention.